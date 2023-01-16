How To Turn On Autopilot In A Tesla Model S

Tesla's Autopilot feature has been around since 2014 (via Tesla), but the feature is really coming into its own these days. The driver assistance features are focused on vehicle and driver safety, as well as infusing increased functionality into the car and making it more helpful to drivers on their daily commutes.

While Tesla notes that a driver using the advanced driving features should always remain alert and in control of their vehicle, the driver assistance add-ins certainly make driving fun and far less stressful. In addition to lane changing, collision detection and avoidance, and speed control, Tesla reports that the Autopilot functionality can park the car for you, and even summon it from a parking space.

These advances in vehicle function make driving a different kind of experience. Instead of having to remain laser-focused on the road, it's entirely possible that a vehicle can transition into a kind of automated taxi service for the driver during some of the most monotonous parts of a commute or extended voyage. A trip to your vacation home a few hours down the road, for instance, could become something of a train journey, where all the car's occupants can engage with one another freely. Today's Autopilot requires attention still, but it's incredibly easy to use.