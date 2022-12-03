How Much Do Electric Vehicles Actually Cost To Maintain?

Although electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel and maintain, they're more expensive than internal combustion vehicles (ICE) to repair. To put it into perspective, if you own a Tesla, the repair cost will be 27% more than the average car. But it's not just Tesla models, as most electric vehicles are more expensive to repair — if you drive a luxury electric vehicle SUV, it could be 53% more costly to repair (via Forbes). That's why it will cost you more to insure an electric vehicle than a gasoline vehicle.

The battery is the most expensive component to replace since it's usually 30% to 40% of your electric car's value. A battery replacement on a Tesla Model S can cost up to $22,600 — give or take a few hundred dollars. Even if you buy the cheapest electric car, the Nissan Leaf, it could cost you up to $9,500 to replace the battery — according to Recurrent Auto.

On the other hand, the repair cost of electric vehicles with body damage could cost thousands of dollars — sometimes up to $20,000 after a minor accident. However, the repair cost of your electric vehicle shouldn't be a concern if you're covered by insurance. Also, the battery packs of the new electric vehicles are built to last between 300k to 500k miles before a replacement is necessary. Not to mention, most EV manufacturers in the U.S. have a battery warranty of up to 100,000 miles.