10 Key Questions When You're Buying A Used Electric Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is obvious to anyone that the rising adoption of the electric vehicle is a trend not likely to wane any time soon. The EV is looking more like the future of personal transportation every day. While there are pros and cons to the proliferation of EVs, choosing to purchase one is a personal decision that everyone has to figure out for themselves ... for now. There is also much disinformation and bad advice going around for any used car. But for those who have already decided that obtaining an EV is right for them, there is a lot to consider. With manufacturers introducing new electric models every year, the options have become broad and varied, offering nearly everyone some model that will work for them. However, EVs are still expensive. Until the technology catches up and significantly lowers the cost, a used electric car is an option.

Since Tesla and others paved the way for broad acceptance of EVs and developed new technologies to make it possible to have an electric car capable enough for everyday use, the used market is good. The Nissan Leaf has been around for more than a decade and Hyundai/Kia and others have been selling EVs for several years now. Most people know what to look for in gas-powered cars, but may need help choosing a used EV. So, for anyone considering the purchase of a used electric car, here are 10 key questions to ask before buying a used one.