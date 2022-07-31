Big Myths About Used Cars You Need To Stop Believing

Buying a car, even a used one, can be a perilous process. It is a major purchase for most people and is also something that will be relied on day after day and will usually enable its owner to continue to earn a living. There are many pitfalls you may come across on the journey to car ownership and just as much advice on how to avoid them. The thing about advice is that it is only as good as its source. You are just as likely to hear bad advice as good — however, bad advice can cost you thousands.

Most people also have a story about how they got screwed over when buying a car or how they won in the negotiation. What is more important is to begin the process with as much good information as possible. Do not heed advice just because it came from your uncle and he is usually a good guy. His advice may have worked for him but can work against you. And still, many tidbits of advice come from myths that have been bouncing around for ages. We have all heard them at one time or another, but how many are actually worth listening to? Some myths may be worthy of consideration while the majority are probably best ignored. Many car-buying myths persist; here are some you are better off not believing.