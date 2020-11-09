2021 Nissan Versa is available at dealerships nationwide

Nissan has announced availability for the 2021 Versa subcompact car at dealerships nationwide. For 2021, the Versa starts at $14,930 plus the $925 destination handling charge. The cheapest version of the car uses a five-speed manual transmission.

Manual transmissions are getting rare in the automotive market, making this one of the only options for people who like to shift gears themselves and want a value priced ride. Nissan fully redesigned the Versa for 2020, and the design carries over unchanged for 2021. The third-generation Versa features Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, including available Nissan Safety 360 suite front, side, and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies.

Nissan says those features aren’t typically found in the subcompact sedan category. The automaker also says the 2021 Versa has the most standard safety technology in its class. For 2021 there are three different trim levels offered in the Versa range. The base Versa S 1.6 with the five-speed manual is the $14,930 flavor mentioned before.

Adding Nissan’s Xtronic CVT transmission to the S model pushes the price to $16,600. The mid-range is Versa SV 1.6, with the Xtronic CVT transmission at $17,740. The top-of-the-line configuration is the Versa SR 1.6 Xtronic for $18,340. Again, all MSRPs are in addition to a $925 destination and handling charge.

SR models add extra sportiness to the vehicle with 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, and more. Nissan does offer an SR Convenience Package that adds heated front seats, automatic climate control, and intelligent cruise control. Pricing for that option package isn’t offered. A seven-inch color touchscreen display is available, and the only engine option is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 122 horsepower. The vehicle is rated at 32 MPG city, 40 MPG highway, and 35 MPG combined for Xtronic models.