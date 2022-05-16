10 Reasons Why You Should Buy A Tesla

Tesla Motors, Inc. has been a trailblazer in the electric car market for years. From its humble origins building electric roadsters on modified Lotus chassis, Tesla has become a force to be reckoned with. Now a household name, Tesla makes up a significant portion of the EV market worldwide (via Forbes). Its Supercharger network spans continents and its CEO, Elon Musk, is an international celebrity.

But what is at heart here is the cars. Ignoring the hype and the tweets, cars are the reason Tesla exists, and the biggest thing to get excited about. With a range of three models and development of up to 3 more, Tesla vehicles appear to be here to say. There are plenty of Tesla detractors and there exists no shortage of comments complaining of build quality –- large panel gaps seem to be ubiquitous in bad reviews –- but there is much to love about the cars. While the price of entry is relatively high, sales have been brisk nonetheless, and, if you have the cash, here are ten reasons to buy a Tesla.