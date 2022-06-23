Installing An EV Charging Station At Home Might Cost More Than You Think

Installation costs can vary wildly depending on the kind of home you have and who you hire to install the system. Fixr estimates that EV owners can expect to pay $800 to more than $2,000 for a Level 2 installation. To figure out the cost, owners need to consider how old their home is, service panel capacity, the location of the service panel, and the kind of installation that's required (via Realtor). For example, older homes may only have two-prong outlets and would need to have three-prong outlets installed for a charging station to work.

You also have to decide on what type of charging equipment, otherwise known as electric vehicle service equipment (EVSEs), you want. There are different EVSEs available, including hardwired, plug-ins, smart chargers, and wall-mounted types. If you want your charging equipment to be wall-mounted, prepare to pay an additional $300 to $600 in installation costs, according to My EV.

Also, when the service panel or breaker box is far away from the station, you will pay more for an electrician to connect power to it. There are other factors to keep in mind, too. If your home needs to have electrical upgrades, the price increases based on what you need. Also, there may be permit fees to install a home charging station depending on where you live. Despite the initial costs of getting a charging station installed, reports indicate that EV owners prefer by far to use home charging stations over public charging stations (via Forbes), as they're more convenient than public stations.