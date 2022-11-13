The Hidden Costs Of Electric Car Ownership You Need To Know

Electric vehicles provide a fantastic opportunity for drivers to make the switch and contribute positively to the global environment that we all share. Electric vehicles have come a long way in recent years, and with ranges that have become competitive with internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, the purchase of an EV looks more worthwhile than perhaps ever before (via Citroen).

However, there are some severe costs that come along with the ownership and operation of an electric vehicle. For one thing, tax credits for U.S.-based EV buyers have become thinner and harder to take advantage of. In the early days of EV adoption, buyers were able to snag fantastic tax incentives as a result of their purchase, and this made the upfront cost of transitioning to an electric powered vehicle far less damaging. Today, buyers are seeing less of these tacked-on incentives (per CNBC), and yet electric vehicles remain a fantastic option for many drivers in urban and suburban environments alike. Making the change can transform the way you think of your daily commute, but it's important to understand the total cost of EV ownership that extends beyond the price tag offered up at the dealership.

For one thing, you'll obviously have to pay for electricity to charge the car, and this can fluctuate dramatically based on where you live and what is happening in the world around you. But this isn't the only cost of ownership that must be squared in your budget.