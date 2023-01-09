How To Create A Tesla Driver Profile, And Why You Should

Tesla cars come packed with an awesome smattering of features and next generation functionality. From the use of assistive autopilot driving to the intelligent charge settings that car owners are able to take advantage of, there's a lot to love about a Tesla.

One feature that is sort of the unsung hero of the Tesla driving experience is the Tesla driver profile. This allows Tesla owners to customize a wide range of settings and functions in the vehicle to make the driving experience a much more enjoyable one. A driver profile is easy to set up, and it can make the entire arc of your Tesla ownership a far more pleasant opportunity in navigation and EV usage.

The driver profile is something that many new Tesla buyers set up when getting behind the wheel of their car for the first time, but whether you've gone through the steps to this or not, failing to use this feature to its full potential is a missed opportunity in the holistic Tesla experience.