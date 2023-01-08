How To Change Your Tesla's Charge Limit, And Why You Might Want To

A Tesla comes jam-packed with technology and a variety of impressive gadgets and plugins. One of these tools that Tesla owners can take advantage of is the charge limit function. Limiting an EV's maximum charge might seem counterintuitive, but the results speak for themselves. Tesla notes that you can set your charging limit at any level and that the new setting will take immediate effect – applying to the current or next charge. Tesla also recommends fully charging your battery once per week, even if you regularly maintain a lower maximum threshold – as others advise for routine juicing of the battery.

Setting a charging limit can help you maintain better energy cost efficiency, and this practice can even support a longer battery lifespan. Furthermore, a lower charge threshold setting will condition you to better long-term range management in the car. All of these factors combine to make the charging limit a must-use feature for any Tesla you park in your garage.