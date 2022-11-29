These Are The 5 Longest Range EVs For A Long Commute
Electric vehicles make up an exciting segment of the modern automotive marketplace. These vehicles are transforming the way people get from place to place and think about powering their commute. Many drivers only require a bare minimum range on their car because their commute time is very short or they really only drive on the weekends (for instance, with those living in metropolitan areas that incorporate highly functional public transportation systems). However, others require extensive use of their car and drive for an hour or more each way on a daily basis.
For those with a longer commute, or drivers who love to hit the open road and explore a new city or town every weekend, an EV with the longest possible range will be crucial. For these types of drivers, only long-range options will do and, fortunately, manufacturers are listening and have developed cars with a serious capacity for movement on a single charge. These are the five current models with the longest ranges available on the marketplace. Tesla, of course, makes up a number of entries, but you might be surprised to see the vehicle that ranks as the longest-range option a buyer can put in their driveway.
5. Tesla Model X
The Tesla Model X comes in as the fifth-best-performing electric vehicle on the market, in terms of pure mileage. The 2022 Tesla Model X boasts an estimated 348 miles on a single charge, according to the Department of Energy. The car has a peak power output of 1,020 horsepower in the high-performance Plaid configuration that drops the total range by a hair, and this version can achieve a zero to 60 mile-per-hour acceleration in 2.5 seconds. Car and Driver notes that the 2022 Model X costs about $122,000 while the Plaid configuration will run you roughly $140,000, which provides a slightly reduced range of 333 miles (via Tesla).
The car comes packed with all the quirky features that you would expect in a Tesla. From the control console screen to enhanced audio features, the Tesla Model X is a delight to drive in all regards. The Model X provides USB-C charging and multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, so the driver and passengers alike are able to get the most out of their roadway experience.
Tesla also notes that this vehicle comes packed with the world's largest panoramic windshield and can fit as many as seven passengers comfortably. Additionally, the Model X makes use of a yoke steering wheel that transforms the way you think about controlling your vehicle while out on the road. The Model X is a step into the future for drivers, to be sure.
4. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ is another great option for drivers looking for luxury vehicle amenities and an excellent overall range. According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQS 450+ has a range of 350 miles on a single charge. The vehicle has an interior capacity that can hold five passengers and sports a 329-horsepower electric engine.
Net Car Show reports that one of the most prominent features of the EQS 450+ is its braking power. The car makes use of intelligent energy recovery during deceleration and is a power sipper when it comes to taking to the roadways. The EQS 450+ doesn't feature the same overall body shape as the typical Mercedes-Benz model, but the company's electric vehicle range has been reinvented in order to improve aerodynamic qualities and modernize driving and power efficiency for owners. The EQS 450+ will cost about $105,000 and comes in three unique configurations (via Car and Driver).
3. Tesla Model 3 Long Range
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range provides a driving distance of 353 miles on a fully charged battery. According to Inside EVs, the car retails at about $58,000, making it a more budget-friendly option than many other electric vehicles on the marketplace, and certainly in the category of long-range vehicles that also incorporate luxury amenities. The Model 3 Long Range does have a firmer suspension than some others in this category of crossover luxury and range-dominant vehicles (via WhatCar?). However, the drive remains smooth and the car durable.
EV Database reports that the car has a power output of 491 horsepower with an all-wheel drive system in place. The car seats five people and brings to bear all of the key features in the interior that you'd expect from a Tesla. The Model 3 Long Range incorporates the same great entertainment system and control panel that is built into all of Tesla's production vehicles.
2. Tesla Model S
The Tesla Model S significantly outperforms the next best vehicle in terms of range. The Model S can travel 405 miles on a single charge, outpacing the Model 3 Long Range by a wide margin (via Tesla). Much like the Tesla Model X, there's also a Plaid configuration that adds more horsepower and reduces the car's 0-60 time, but it takes a small hit to the maximum range (396 miles). The Model S is the iconic vehicle in the Tesla lineup these days. The car is aerodynamically sound and looks phenomenal, either in your driveway or out on the road. The car remains a more cost-effective option than others on this list coming in at $104,990 (via SolarReviews).
CarWow notes that the Model S is extremely quiet and sports a particularly fast engine, although the Model S is somewhat heavier than alternatives and may be a little more difficult to handle in slippery or otherwise tricky road conditions. In terms of size and look, CarWow compares the Model S to a Mercedes-Benz E Class, BMW 5 Series, or the Audi A6. This means that the vehicle bridges the gap between large and bulky sedans — like the BMW 7 series — and the shrunken interiors of an Audi A4 or Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
1. Lucid Air Dream Edition
The Lucid Air Dream Edition comes in with the best range of any electric vehicle on the market today. Lucid Motors reports that the 2022 model sports a range of 520 miles on a single charge, and coupled with its attention to detail and luxurious amenities, the car leads the pack among EVs on the roadways today. However, these high-end features and amazing vehicular body style come at a price: According to Lucid Motors, the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition will cost you a crisp $169,000 to purchase new.
Lucid Motors notes that both the Performance and Range specialization models of the Dream Edition have made use of every available upgrade. The interior features platinum trim and an incredibly luxurious color scheme as well as immensely comfortable leather seating. The cars are built with a glass canopy roof and an amazing surround sound system that incorporates 21 unique speaker inclusions. The Range model, which provides the car's high-end range of 520 miles, boasts an impressive 933 horsepower while the performance variety still provides 471 miles of range but boosts the output up to 1,111 horsepower.
The Lucid Air Dream Edition is truly a dream to drive. For those who can afford the expensive price tag, this car may just represent the pinnacle of a stylish and comfortable commute.