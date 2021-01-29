2021 Tesla Model S and Model X: Quirky features to consider

American EV maker Tesla recently unveiled the refreshed 2021 Model S sedan and Model X SUV. As you probably know by now, the trim-motor Plaid version for both models is now available to order, and both now feature a new interior with a yoke ( or half-wheel) in place of a conventional steering wheel.

Now, we’re not sure if the yoke in question is legal on public roads, but Tesla doesn’t shun away from controversy. And even though Tesla has yet to reveal all the exciting quirks from its newest offerings, we came up with a list of quirky details that buyers can expect from the 2021 Tesla Model S and Model X.

First, let’s talk about those new touchscreens. Yes, the new Model S and Model X have a pair of touchscreens for both front and rear passengers. The new 17.3-inch tilting horizontal center display is powered by an onboard computer boasting up to 10 teraflops of power, while there’s a new touchscreen for the second row.

Can you play games on both screens using a wireless controller? We’re not sure, and Tesla is still finalizing the UI between the two displays, but it has enough processing power to rival the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Also, the new Model S has new second-row seats that fold flatter than in the outgoing model. Additionally, the front seats were relocated slightly forward to offer better legroom and headroom in the second row.

The 2021 Model X and Model S are also home to Tesla’s next-gen Airwave climate control system. First introduced in the Model 3, the new version utilizes glass surfaces and screens to feed adequate airflow. This design allows Tesla to install a new 12.3-inch instrument cluster while still maintaining airflow in the driver’s seat. As usual, the air vents remain hidden to improve the minimalistic dashboard design.

Similar to the Model 3 and Model X, the new Model S and Model X come with key cards to lock/unlock the vehicle. However, the primary key remains your phone, which communicates with the car using the Tesla app. Meanwhile, Tesla has added physical release handles to coexist with the standard force-touch door openings.

The 2021 Tesla Model S Long Range starts at $78,490 with dual motors and AWD, while the tri-motor Plaid version starts at $118,490. Tesla is also releasing a Plaid+ version of the Model S, offering up to 520+ miles of range. On the other hand, the base 2021 Model X Long Range starts at $88,490. The Model X Plaid tarts at $113,190. Plaid models offer up to 1,020 horsepower of grunt.