PS5 backward compatibility: 10 PS4 games that won’t be playable

While Microsoft has seemingly been talking about backward compatibility at every opportunity, Sony has been more reserved about it as it concerns the PlayStation 5. In the past, Sony has said that 99% of PlayStation 4 games will be playable on PlayStation 5, but what does that really mean? Sony has shared new details about PS5 backward compatibility, finally giving us an idea of how many PS4 games won’t be playable on PlayStation 5.

As it turns out, when Sony said that 99% of PS4 games would be playable on PlayStation 5, that wasn’t an exaggeration. Sony shared a grand total of 10 PS4 games that will not be playable on PS5 today, in a lengthy support article covering PS5 backward compatibility. Those 10 games are DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It!, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, Shadwen, and Joe’s Diner.

In that support article linked above, Sony says that some PS4 games will benefit from PS5’s Game Boost, allowing them to run at a higher or more consistent frame rate. Sony also notes that players will be able to transfer their digital PS4 libraries over to PS5 by using WiFi transfer, though we assume players will also be able to re-download their games from the PlayStation Store as well.

That help article also gives us an idea of the PS4 controllers and accessories that will be compatible with PS5. The DualShock 4 and officially licensed third-party PS4 gamepads will work with the PS5, as will specialty peripherals like racing wheels and arcade sticks. Sony says that for the best experience, players should use a DualShock 4 when playing PS4 and PSVR games on a PS5, not the DualSense controller that’s shipping with the new console.

So, this certainly gives us a better idea of what to expect (and what not to expect) out of PlayStation 5’s backward compatibility. If you’re a PS4 owner looking to upgrade to PlayStation 5, be sure to give the help article linked above a read, because it has a lot of useful information for those looking to bring as many PS4 games and accessories forward with them.