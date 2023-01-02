Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model X

Maintenance on any model of Tesla absolutely comes with the new car blues. Simple operations like replacing a windshield can cost triple the expense of a more conventional car. That said, as Automoblog reports, Tesla models also consistently require less maintenance overall. The all-electric design eliminates common problem areas like spark plugs and clunky fossil-fuel exhaust systems. On balance, Automoblog finds that Teslas end up cheaper to drive than other luxury cars, despite costing more per service, simply because the engineering is that much cleaner. For the Model X in particular, Tesla also offers an extended service warranty, saving that much more.

As with most electric cars, the part of greatest concern to thrifty Tesla Model X drivers is the battery. In more good news for fans of the electric SUV, the Model X battery seems to perform excellently. Autoweek reports that, according to car rental service Tesloop, after 330,000 miles on the clock, the Model X battery pack had only degraded by 23%. That's some serious performance from what can be a finicky piece of tech.

On the whole, maintenance costs on a Tesla Model X are pleasantly low. Individual fixes will cost drivers, but high-quality engineering and the benefits of electric propulsion keep the need for service to a minimum. Just try not to get caught in any of those recalls.