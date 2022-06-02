Replacing A Tesla Model X Windshield Could Cost More Than You Think

Tesla electric vehicles may be known for many things, but inexpensiveness isn't one of them. These EVs, fresh after a price increase in March, cost no less than $45k, and that number can skyrocket — the most expensive Tesla Model X Tri Motor can cost up to $138,990. Expensive cars most commonly equal expensive parts, so it's no wonder that replacing the windshield on a Tesla Model X comes with an added premium. But did you know that it might actually be three times more expensive than it would be on many non-electric vehicles?

The unhappy news comes straight from the owner of a Tesla Model X from 2018, who shared their experience on a Tesla Motors Club forum. The repairs, performed by Safelite AutoGlass in Scottsdale, Arizona, were efficient and quick, but by no means cheap. Furthermore, the forum user described that getting the replacement windshield was a long story all on its own, so while the actual replacement only took a short while, waiting for parts took over a month. Of course, this may vary based on your location — it's possible that the stock in Arizona was low at the time and may have improved since.

According to the user, at the time of the repairs, Tesla wanted a $1,500 upfront payment in order to replace the windshield. Paying out of pocket means that the Tesla owner would then have to go through their auto insurance provider in order to get reimbursed. This is why they chose to go down the Safelite route, but the savings were relatively small — all due to the cost of the windshield itself.