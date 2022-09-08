Ford's BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Tech Is Finally Getting This Key Missing Feature

In 2021, Ford introduced BlueCruise to the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150. The 2022 Lincoln Navigator also came with Lincoln ActiveGlide — which is similar to Ford BlueCruise, but works with slightly different branding to fit the vehicle. Ford BlueCruise and Lincoln ActiveGlide deliver driver assist technology that allows you to keep your hands off the steering wheel when activated — which is impressive in and of itself.

At the same time, Ford's BlueCruise/Lincoln ActiveGlide has its limits. Ford's tech is a level 2 autonomous system limited to lane centering, stop and go, speed sign recognition, and adaptive cruise control. It's yet to catch up to GM's Super Cruise which is more advanced than that. We also took the 2022 Lincoln Navigator on a test drive and noticed the Lincoln ActiveGlide is inconsistent on tight corners, while Ford's driver assistant technology edged our vehicle a little too close to surrounding white line boundaries at times.

But that's about to change now that Ford has announced that it's updating BlueCruise/ActiveGlide to include some of the key missing features.