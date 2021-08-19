2022 Lincoln Navigator gets improved style and new technology

Lincoln has revealed the 2022 Navigator SUV. The new Navigator continues on the path Lincoln has set with previous models for high-end craftsmanship along with lots of technology and thoughtful design elements. One of the key new technologies for the Navigator is Lincoln ActiveGlide, which is a hands-free driver-assist technology debuting on the new Navigator.

ActiveGlide is an evolution of Lincoln’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition. When the Navigator’s advanced camera and radar systems are enabled, and the vehicle is on a prequalified section of a divided highway, blue light cues appear on the digital cluster and heads-up display, enabling hands-free operation. Lincoln says Hands-Free Blue Zones are available for more than 130,000 miles of highways across North America.

The system integrates a camera that faces the driver in the instrument cluster designed to monitor eye gaze and head position to ensure the driver is paying attention to the road. Lincoln has also integrated a feature called Lincoln Enhance, providing wireless software updates to bring system and technology improvements to the SUV. In addition, Amazon Alexa is integrated, allowing complementary voice access to features for up to three years through the SYNC 4 system.

Lincoln always focuses on craftsmanship and style, particularly in the new Navigator Black Label versions. Black Label buyers get a dual-finished grille along with two new themes joining existing themes of Chalet and Yacht Club. The new themes include Central Park featuring open-pore dark walnut and Invitation with open-pore Khaya wood.

Lincoln integrates 30-way Perfect Position Seats with an upgraded massage system as an option for the driver and front passenger. Second-row seats have standard heat, ventilation, and an available massage capability with Active Motion. Second-row passengers also get a new 5.8-inch digital module to control their seats.

A new Lincoln Play system with integrated Fire TV is available for the rear entertainment system offering a 10.1-inch screen with wireless Bluetooth headphones. Different content can be viewed on each of rear display, or the same content can be mirrored on both. Power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 440 horsepower and 510 pound-foot of torque. Lincoln will build the new Navigator at the Kentucky Truck Plant, and it lands in dealerships in early 2022.