Everything You Should Know About The 5 Levels Of Autonomous Driving

In 2023, Level 2 technology is starting to come into its own. Per the SAE, Level 2 support features include the same capabilities as Level 1, but the organization stipulates that the systems must be working together. Ford's BlueCruise, GM's Super Cruise, and Tesla's Autopilot are considered Level 2 support systems; so too is Hyundai's HDA. The driver is still in complete control of the vehicle at all times, but features like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control ideally help offload the driving burden somewhat and, as a result, make driving less stressful. It can be immensely convenient during long drives, and can help keep you and other drivers safe when the systems step in to prevent an accident.

Level 2 systems are just about the absolute pinnacle of what a normal driver may be able to purchase today. As cars become more connected and advanced (especially during the transition to electric vehicles), Level 2 features will likely become commonplace within the next few years. Already, multiple manufacturers have released some form of a Level 2 support system in their new cars, though it's important to remember that they don't count as true self-driving vehicles.

Indeed, the SAE stipulates that levels 0-2 are considered "driver support features" and are not therefore "automated" features. Whether they track attention by a hand on the steering wheel, or by monitoring the driver's eyes to ensure they're looking at the road ahead, Level 2 systems are always poised to hand back control to the human in the driver's seat. That's something the driver needs to be ready for.