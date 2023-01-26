These Mercedes Cars Are One Big Step Closer To Self-Driving: Here's What They Can (And Can't) Do

Mercedes-Benz's Level 3 autonomous driving system, DRIVE PILOT, will arrive on U.S. roads before the end of the year, though only a select number of vehicles will actually be liberating drivers from some of their duties. DRIVE PILOT is a "conditionally automated driving" system which aims to alleviate stress in congested highway traffic, but it's how it distinguishes itself from other commercially-available driver-assist tech that makes it special.

Currently, all such technology — including Tesla Autopilot, GM Super Cruise, and Ford BlueCruise — are so-called Level 2 systems according to the generally-accepted SAE standards. That means, even if the driver is permitted to take their hands off the wheel during operation, they still have to pay attention to the road ahead. In other words, they must be poised and ready to retake control at any point.

Mercedes' system, however, steps up to the — somewhat controversial — Level 3. While still far from a "true" autonomous vehicle, capable of independently completing a full trip from start to finish, it can handle a certain subset of conditions without the human driver from being constantly attentive. In this case, it's highway congestion.