Mercedes' Self-Driving Roadmap Is Fascinating, But Reckless Driving Could Hold It Back

Mercedes may be celebrating the imminent approval for its Level 3 autonomous driving system in Nevada, but upgrades to the tech are already in the pipeline, according to company executives. Speaking at CES 2023, where DRIVE PILOT's submission for roll-out in Nevada and California was revealed, Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer helped clear up questions of just who's on the hook should an accident take place, as well as detailing technical upgrades that should make the system usable in more situations.

DRIVE PILOT is designed to work on stretches of divided highway, with the car capable of maintaining pace with traffic and holding its position in the lane. As a Level 3 system, though, what distinguishes it from other driver-assistance offerings — including Mercedes' own previous systems — is that, while DRIVE PILOT is active, the car is responsible. The human behind the wheel doesn't need to pay attention to the road ahead, and is free to watch a movie or play a game on their phone.

The system went live in Germany early in 2022, though Mercedes hasn't stated exactly how many people are actually using the system so far. Currently, it's offered as an option on the automaker's most expensive cars, the S-Class and EQS sedans. They come equipped with a far more comprehensive sensor suite, even including exterior microphones that can listen out for approaching emergency vehicles.