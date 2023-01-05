Mercedes True Self-Driving Car Tech Is Coming To The US

Mercedes-Benz cars in the U.S. are about to add a little extra semi-autonomy, with drivers in some states potentially able to hand over highway congestion to their car to deal with. Announced at CES 2023 today, Automatic Lane Change (ALC) and Mercedes' DRIVE PILOT will build on the automaker's existing adaptive cruise control.

Though still not "autonomous driving" according to the generally accepted Level 4/5 standards — which expect fully unsupervised operations across a wide range of road types and conditions — the new features should make a difference to life on the highway. They'll also help Mercedes' bring its driver-assistance offerings in line with what some rivals are doing.

Already, Mercedes vehicles with Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist can manually trigger an automated lane-change maneuver. By tapping the indicator stalk in the required direction, the car will automatically shift lanes assuming the coast is clear. ALC, however, sees the car take on that decision.