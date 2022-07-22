We Tried Mercedes' Self-Driving Electric Car That You Can Buy Today

Despite the complexity in the background, it's easy to use; not least because Mercedes actually withholds most of the settings we're familiar with from adaptive cruise control. There are two, big buttons integrated into the steering wheel: press one, when DRIVE PILOT functionality is shown as available through graphics on the driver's display, and lights above them glow blue. You get a message on the screen telling you that you can release the wheel and take your feet off the pedals.

There's no control over speed, and the system only works at up to 60 kph or around 37 mph. That, notably, is the minimum speed that Germany requires for vehicles using the Autobahn, and the maximum the German government's latest rules allow for Level 3 systems that can't navigate between lanes and pull over by themselves at the side of the road or similar. DRIVE PILOT requires a vehicle in the lane ahead to follow, but you can't manually adjust the minimum distance between your car and that one.

It'll only work during daylight hours, and will automatically disable during inclement weather. Water sensors in the wheel arches track how slippery the road is, and if spray is likely to obscure any of the sensors. Plus, it'll only work on the divided highways that Mercedes has mapped ahead of time, with a high-resolution GPS sensor — apparently accurate down to 1 cm, or less than half an inch — used to ensure the vehicle is in a DRIVE PILOT capable zone. Currently, that's about 8,700 miles of highway; outside of that, it simply won't turn on.