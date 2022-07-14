27% Wish Their Current Car Had This Unique Tesla Feature

In a recent SlashGear survey of 621 readers in the United States, 27% of adults said they would have their current vehicle equipped with Tesla's Autopilot feature if possible. The poll results likewise revealed that many readers also desire other Tesla features for their vehicles nearly as much as Autopilot, including Wi-Fi updates at around 22%, Movie Mode (streaming apps) at 17%, Keycard access at 17%, and Sentry Mode at 16%.

Autopilot is essentially an advanced version of cruise control. What makes it unique compared to the regular cruise control you find in other vehicles is that Autopilot allows the car to stay in a lane without driver intervention. As well, drivers who opt for the enhanced version of Autopilot get access to other smart features, including Autopark and Smart Summon (via Tesla).

However, the system isn't completely autonomous, as the controversial name implies. Drivers still have to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times, for example. It's a free feature that comes standard with all Tesla models from 2019 and up. For older models, customers can still access the feature by updating their vehicles with the latest Autopilot software, assuming the car has the required hardware installed for it to work.