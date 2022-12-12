This Mind-Boggling Concept Car Wouldn't Be Possible Without The Movie Avatar

Mercedes wanted the visual lines of the exterior and interior of the vehicle to flow into one cohesive object. The automaker says "AVTR combines the design disciplines interior, exterior, and UX on an unprecedented scale. The distinctive inside-out design structure connects inside and outside to an emotional entity and it was inspired by several creatures from the movie AVATAR."

The "outside" of the car features 33 of what Mercedes calls "bionic" flaps. The AVTR can use those flaps to relay messages both to the driver and the outside. They are almost like an extremely advanced set of turn signals. The automaker and designers made the flaps look reptilian, right in line with the general organic and natural theme of the concept car.

Mercedes-Benz

Mechanically, the AVTR is a little more planted in what most people would recognize on earth. It features four-wheel independent steering thanks to its four individual EV motors in the wheels. That allows it to "crab walk," much like General Motors' Ultium-platform-based Hummer EV and upcoming GMC Sierra EV. Every other aspect of the vehicle aside from the EV drivetrain and three-pointed star on the front is quite unlike every other car and concept Mercedes has ever made.

It's an unfortunate reality that most concept cars like the AVTR won't see any real production. But the AVTR will instead be used to inform Mercedes' future design and production and possibly help the brand and other brands achieve a more sustainable production model as production slowly but surely shifts to fully electric lineups.