GMC Sierra EV Denali Vs Ford F-150 Lightning: Electric Truck Spec Showdown

Electric trucks are the next frontier for automakers. After all, it's not breaking news to say that pickups have become incredibly popular over the past couple decades and millions of contractors, construction companies, and tradesmen rely on their trucks every day. It makes sense why EV makers would want a piece of that market. Aside from the borderline fictional Tesla Cybertruck and the relatively niche Rivian R1T, though, there have been relatively few EV trucks intended for daily use.

Until now, Ford's F-150 Lightning has been the only serious EV pickup from any of the Big Three American automakers. Today, GMC announced a new EV version of its Sierra line of pickups in an attempt to steal Ford's crown of EV truck supremacy. GMC trucks, especially in the Denali trim, are well known for being huge (and expensive) luxurious barges that can handle a trip to the hardware store as well as a night on the town. GMC claims the newest electric Sierra EV will fit that bill nicely. The first Sierra EV, the top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1, is slated to arrive in early 2024, according to GMC.