GMC Sierra EV Denali Vs Ford F-150 Lightning: Electric Truck Spec Showdown
Electric trucks are the next frontier for automakers. After all, it's not breaking news to say that pickups have become incredibly popular over the past couple decades and millions of contractors, construction companies, and tradesmen rely on their trucks every day. It makes sense why EV makers would want a piece of that market. Aside from the borderline fictional Tesla Cybertruck and the relatively niche Rivian R1T, though, there have been relatively few EV trucks intended for daily use.
Until now, Ford's F-150 Lightning has been the only serious EV pickup from any of the Big Three American automakers. Today, GMC announced a new EV version of its Sierra line of pickups in an attempt to steal Ford's crown of EV truck supremacy. GMC trucks, especially in the Denali trim, are well known for being huge (and expensive) luxurious barges that can handle a trip to the hardware store as well as a night on the town. GMC claims the newest electric Sierra EV will fit that bill nicely. The first Sierra EV, the top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1, is slated to arrive in early 2024, according to GMC.
Detroit's EV trucks duke it out
The Sierra EV won't mean a lot if the specifications don't stack up to the F-150 Lightning from the Big Blue Oval. Range tops the list of specs when it comes to EVs: after all, if the battery won't get you from home to the jobsite or work, that mostly defeats the purpose of an EV altogether for the vast majority of customers. The new Ultium platform-based Sierra EV boasts 400 miles of estimated range from the highest trim level, according to GMC. Comparatively, the F-150 Lightning sports a maximum estimated range of just 320 miles. Both ranges aren't lacking by any means, but the Sierra's numbers are seriously impressive for an EV from any company.
GM estimates the Sierra to put out 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque from its dual electric motors, while the Ford generates 580 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque when properly equipped. On the drag strip, GM says the GMC Sierra will rocket itself to 60 miles per hour in "under 4.5 seconds" when in "Max Power Mode"; the Lightning lives up to its name by accomplishing the same feat in "sub-4 seconds," according to Ford.
How useful are both EV trucks?
The first run of Sierra EVs will all be decked out in the Denali Edition 1 trim and carry a price tag of $107,000. GMC says that lower trims will start around $50,000. AT4 and Elevation trims won't be available to purchase until at least the 2025 model year. The lowest trim of the Ford, the LIghtning Pro, starts at over $51,000. That price can quickly balloon to over $97,000 with the flagship Platinum trim, mind. Neither truck will be cheap, but that's not unusual for American trucks with a gasoline engine, much less an EV.
If neither truck can do truck-things, it won't be worth the price tag in the long run. The Lightning has a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds and a max payload of 2,235 pounds. The EV Sierra can tow 9,500 pounds and can carry a 1,300-pound payload. The Sierra features an adjustable gate between the cabin and the bed that GM is calling the "MultiPro Midgate." That feature essentially extends the bed length from just under six to nine feet, assuming you don't mind losing the rear seats. Ford's EV truck has a bed length of five and a half feet.
The Sierra EV's unique features
Since both trucks are rolling giant batteries, both the Ford and the GMC allow drivers to charge their devices and run power tools off battery power. The Sierra EV and Lightning also both possess the ability to feed power back into the owner's house in the event of a power outage. Since the SIerra EV shares a lot of technology with the GMC Hummer, namely the Ultium platform, it possesses four-wheel steering and the ability to "CrabWalk." That feature is likely not essential to regular driving but, so far, the Ford is not able to imitate any arthropods, much less a crab. For high tech driver assistance features, the Ford comes equipped with Ford BlueCruise and the Sierra EV sports GM's Super Cruise.
Both trucks are serious attempts by major automakers at legitimizing useful EV pickups, but the Sierra edges out the Ford in most metrics. That makes sense as it's definitely an ostentatious luxury focused super truck like the Hummer EV, at least in this Denali form. The Ford is a decidedly humbler option, though the Lightning also has the advantage of actually being available to buy in 2022. A lot could change by the time Sierra EV buyers wait until 2024 to actually drive one.