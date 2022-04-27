More Rivian R1T Delays Coming As EV Truck-Maker Teases Fresh Features

Additionally, Rivian's CEO recently tweeted about some features that will be standard across all models. The first announcement is about a Sand Mode that enhances the mobility of the Rivian vehicles over loose surfaces. The executive spared details about the mode but shared a video of the R1S effortlessly maneuvering on dunes.

The company's CEO also replied to a customer's request to add a Pet mode and Dashcam -– which could be coming soon to the vehicles over an OTA. Once again, the details about the modes are rife, but we can expect the Pet mode and the Dashcam feature much as they do on Teslas. Electrek suggests the Pet Mode could be used to maintain a specific temperature in the vehicle to allow pets to stay inside comfortably, even when the car is parked. Meanwhile, the Dashcam could utilize video feeds from multiple cameras on the Rivian vehicles and record them for users to have a log.

Like any other electric car company, Rivian has faced supply chain and production woes due to the global semiconductor shortage. Besides the standard lack of components, Rivian has also had to fight opposition from suppliers who have supposedly allocated parts for more prominent manufacturers based on their reputation. The company has also had to face jabs from Twitter's future owner Elon Musk, who feels Rivian needs to ramp up production to reach affordable production cost per unit — something that Rivian is admittedly struggling with.