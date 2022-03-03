Rivian Backtracks On Price Increase Strategy That Left Customers Furious

As a result, and to hopefully rebuild some trust among would-be R1T and R1S owners – some of whom have had deposits placed with Rivian since 2018 – the original pricing will be restored, at least for some. "For anyone with a Rivian preorder as of the March 1 pricing announcement, your original configured price will be honored," Scaringe said today. "If you canceled your preorder on or after March 1 and would like to reinstate it, we will restore your original configuration, pricing and delivery timing."

It's unclear just how many preorder customers actually cancelled their order following news of the price adjustment at the start of the month. Rivian's decision to announce how much it would be selling the R1T for back when the electric truck was announced always left it facing the potential of a very different market by the time production began; delays in that actually happening didn't help matters.

Now, with the Ford F-150 Lightning, about to reach dealerships, Rivian's framing has inevitably changed. Ford's all-electric pickup starts from around $40k prior to incentives, though consumer models range from around $53k and run all the way through $91k and above. The quad-motor R1T is more powerful and better-equipped than the base F-150 Lighting, certainly – closer, indeed, to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST First Edition, which will be a hefty $105,000 when it arrives in a couple of years time – but despite positive reviews of the Rivian it's not hard to see why preorder holders might be left angry at how the company handled the situation this week.

For anybody placing an order now, Rivian's truck and SUV configurators will reflect the new, more expensive prices. Orders placed today for quad-motor models are expected to ship sometime in 2023, the automaker says, depending on customer location and vehicle options.