HDA Vs HDA2: Hyundai's Driver-Assist Systems Explained

You may not be able to buy a fully-autonomous, Level 4 or 5 car yet, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of driver-assistance systems worth looking for as you consider a new vehicle. Hyundai has been aggressive in pushing its Highway Driving Assist technology across its line-up, and you'll find HDA included on a wide variety of vehicles like the 2023 Santa Fe, rather than just the most expensive trims.

It's worth remembering that — despite what many may assume — there are no truly self-driving cars available commercially yet. Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving, as defined by the SAE, means hands-off, unsupervised operation. All of the current systems on the market require the human driver to be ready to retake control should the vehicle's systems struggle with the situation.

While we may have to wait a little longer for robo-taxis that pilot themselves completely, that's not to say there isn't tech out there to shoulder some of the strain of driving. As you might expect, though, sometimes it can get confusing just what these systems can — and can't — do.