Futuristic Driverless Taxis Are Already Causing Major Issues

Autonomous vehicles may have been hailed as a way to avoid urban congestion, but clearly, a few of Cruise AV's robotic taxis didn't get that memo in San Francisco this week. The GM-backed driverless car company has been operating a commercial robotaxi service in the city since securing a permit back in early June 2022, but a Cruise traffic jam gnarled up one street for several hours only weeks later.

More than a half dozen of the converted Chevrolet Bolt EV hatchbacks ended up huddled together at the intersection of Gough and Fulton Streets in the California city. Photos of the driverless congestion promptly cropped up on the San Francisco sub-Reddit and on Twitter.

Some @Cruise robotaxis appeared to be stuck in SF last night at the corner of Gough St. and Fulton St. Human ops apparently had to rescue them. Still some kinks to iron out. pic.twitter.com/eXDocjVfHU — Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) June 30, 2022

"We had an issue earlier this week that caused some of our vehicles to cluster together," a Cruise spokesperson told TechCrunch of the incident. "While it was resolved and no passengers were impacted, we apologize to anyone who was inconvenienced."

According to Cruise, while it was able to guide the cars remotely, actually clearing the street did require some human intervention on-site. That process could end up getting trickier still, should more robotaxi rescue be called upon, as Cruise plans to ditch the steering wheel and other physical controls in its autonomous cars.