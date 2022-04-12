The Internet Can't Believe Cops Pulled Over A Driverless Car

Cruise also released a video detailing the safety systems in place and how first responders should interact with its fleet of self-driving cars. However, there are bigger questions that need to be answered from a policy-making perspective when it comes to handling self-driving cars that have become involved in situations where laws have been broken or will likely be broken in the future.

At the moment, there is no nationwide policing protocol for de-escalation scenarios involving self-driving cars in the United States. Self-driving cars that maintain a comprehensive audio-visual record of all interactions and provide records to law enforcement allow can help speed up police action, and police should be made aware that autonomous cars are legally operating in their district. Autonomous cars that drive city streets in 2022 generally have the ability to recognize street signs, lights, and hazards of all sorts, but mistakes happen. It's difficult for even today's most advanced artificial intelligence to predict how human drivers will act at any given moment.

As automation of driving duties is enacted on city streets across the United States, so too are questions raised on whether automated police interaction with autonomous cars should also be a topic of concern. Elon Musk's question on the outlawing of human-driven vehicles also remains a topic worth exploring.