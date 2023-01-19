2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Family SUV Makes An Unexpected Argument

Deep in the heart of the family SUV segment, things are competitive. Whether your budget is tight, your power needs are aggressive, your tastes for luxury are lavish, or your willingness to compromise is pretty much non-existent, most automakers have at least one option to catch the eye. It's impressive, then, quite how well the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe stands out of the crowd.

We ask plenty from our midsize SUVs. While three rows may be beyond them — you'll need to step up to the Hyundai Palisade for that — there's still the expectation that they'll fit a family, its luggage (and pets), and still hopefully provide a little entertainment along the way. For those demanding even more, there's this Santa Fe Calligraphy trim, its top-tier specs clocking in from $42,050 ($1,295).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Though it may not be quite as visually striking as other models in Hyundai's range, the Santa Fe still stands out in the sales charts. Second only to the smaller, cheaper Tucson in terms of overall U.S. demand in 2022, it straddles the line between being conservative enough to have broad appeal while still trying to be more than just another crossover.