The 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy Is Worth It For The 0-60 Boost

As the flagship trim for Hyundai's 2023 Santa Fe, the Calligraphy is a lot of things. Well-equipped with technology and comfort features, glittering with a little extra chrome compared to its more affordable trim-siblings, and offered with appealing features like all-wheel drive and Highway Driving Assist. One big reason you might want to consider spending extra on the top spec, though, is speed.

You could make a solid argument that the "Sport" in "SUV" has been forgotten, in most cases, in favor of the "Utility" part. After all, the flourishing SUV and crossover market has loaded up on two- and three-row options in recent years, all promising to be the most flexible, adaptable, and generally family-friendly option out there.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Hyundai offers two engines on the Santa Fe. More affordable trims get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, with 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The Calligraphy — like the Limited trim just below it — steps that up to a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder, good for 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. That brings with it a welcome bump in towing capabilities, climbing from 2,000 pounds to 3,500 pounds max.