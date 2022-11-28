The Best SUVs Of 2022

Just a couple of decades ago, the sport utility vehicle was a niche segment still very much in its infancy, but now, it seems like the rise of the SUV is unstoppable. Every major manufacturer now offers at least one SUV, and sales figures keep heading on a one-way trend upward (via New York Times). While it was once the case that purists would scoff at any new SUV that didn't feature Jeep-level off-road capability, most cars sold in the segment today are designed for the road above all else, with all-terrain features simply being an afterthought (or savvy marketing tool, as the case may be).

With an ever-expanding pool of buyers comes an increasing range of wants and needs, and the SUV segment has diversified to accommodate this. Some buyers still want a good, old-fashioned people mover that will remain reliable no matter what, while some buyers are lusting after ever more powerful engines and the latest in cutting-edge technology. No matter what you're looking for, these 12 SUVs should have you covered, as each offers an excellent all-around package while boasting unique strengths that make them stand out from an increasingly crowded field of competitors.