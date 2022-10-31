2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro First Drive: Soft-Roading Crossover Makes Big Promises

Ah, the Kia Telluride, a midsize three-row crossover released for the 2020 model year alongside the Hyundai Palisade, which is so similar that they're each other's biggest competition: almost identical body, same powertrain, and a pricing structure that's just different enough because the brands keep the trims and features shuffled just enough to keep them from being identical. Not that it matters to shoppers in the year 2022, amid unprecedented product shortages and bonkers dealer "market adjustment" markups designed to take advantage of desperate shoppers who have two kids and a third on the way, or whatever other crisis occurred in the years since we last knew "normal."

Well, now those families have a few more options.

Did the Telluride need to be refreshed for the fourth year of its lifecycle, when it was really only somewhat readily available for the first two years or so of that? Probably not, but good on them: there's some nice stuff here, like the option for a digital key that can replace the key fob with certain Apple or Samsung Galaxy devices.

The bigger question, perhaps, is why Kia and Hyundai, who developed the Telluride and Palisade together, don't even acknowledge each other's existence in terms of these two vehicles. Like, we get it. Blood is thicker than water. But in Kia's case, the sights are set directly on the bigger fish in a bigger pond.