Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition ups the style

Toyota has revealed a new Bronze Edition of the Highlander SUV. The Bronze Edition is only available on the hybrid version of the SUV and is offered in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The only difference between the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition and other hybrid versions of the SUV is the trim package.

Bronze Edition comes in two colors, including Cement, exclusive to the Bronze Edition, or Wind Chill Pearl. The latter color is brand-new for the 2022 Highlander. With either of those colors, users get bronze-colored accents on the exterior and in the interior. Bronze Edition gets 18-inch bronze wheels, bronze interior stitching, illuminated bronze door sills, and mid-century modern-inspired SofTex-trimmed seats with fabric inserts and bronze stitching.

The special version also gets unique floor, and cargo mats with a logo embroidered using bronze thread. Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is based on the Highlander Hybrid XLE. It includes as standard features hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, digital rearview mirror, 1500W power outlet, puddle lamps with the Highlander logo, dash ambient lighting, driver seat with 10-way power, and LED-strip daytime running lights.

2022 Highlander models in XLE grade and above also get height and tilt power passenger seat adjustments. The 2022 Highlander Hybrid AWD features a separate rear-mounted electric motor that powers the rear wheels when needed. Toyota says the all-wheel-drive system is designed to work seamlessly and transparently when needed. The rear motor has no mechanical connection between the transmission and the rear wheels.

The system can distribute more driving force to the rear wheels when accelerating and help suppress front wheel slip during starts from a standstill. The engine for the hybrid is a 2.5-liter dual overhead cam four-cylinder combined with a pair of electric motors. Toyota estimates the Highlander hybrid will get 36 MPG combined.