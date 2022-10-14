Nissan's 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek Was A Long Time Coming: First Drive
Let's pretend for a moment that cars always deliver on the most basic interpretations of their badging. Nissan's Pathfinder, then–never quite as rugged or as true to its name as the XTerra that might well have been before its time–has tended to meander off its target and its implied promise as the winds shifted and the climate changed.
It's back, though: the recent redesign shows a renewed commitment to, well, pathfinding. And the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek trim is really what every Pathfinder should be.
It seems Nissan is aware of this, to some extent; or at least they wouldn't, shouldn't, be surprised that we're aware of it. While rehashing the trim lineup, and explaining the ways the Rock Creek stands out from other Pathfinders, the team had a theme: affordability and accessibility are key to the Rock Creek's mid-tier placement in the Pathfinder hierarchy.
And, too, how much better this new Pathfinder is compared to the model that lost the path before. They always say that, the automakers, but this time it didn't feel like mere lip service.
All dressed up
The Pathfinder's 2022 redesign is good, don't get us wrong. The last generation might as well have been a Murano in terms of styling (evolved for comfort and perhaps ready for a nap) and easily could have been any generic midsize crossover in terms of all-terrain capability. The new model looks the part, with body cladding that actually serves a purpose, bold rear badging that isn't ashamed of itself, and some actual shape and calculation to the metal, calling attention to an airy greenhouse framed by blacked-out rear pillars.
Slap on the eye-catching, orange-centric Rock Creek badging and accents (can't help but wonder if these were designed before or after the Subaru Wilderness styling made its debut) and the Pathfinder is officially designated a legitimate off-roader. Other upgrades, visual and actual, include an exclusive front fascia with a more rugged design, underbody trim, straight-up gorgeous 18-inch beadlock-style wheels that come fitted with Toyo off-road tires, and a girthy tubular roof rack capable of supporting a rooftop tent and its occupants (or, in the case of our trip, a vivacious pint-size influencer from Miami in search of the perfect Instagram shot).
A nice drive
No one's going to mistake the Pathfinder Rock Creek for, say, a Land Cruiser, or even a Toyota 4Runner, but it's easy to see the Rock Creek muscling in on territory occupied by soft-roaders such as the aforementioned Subaru family.
Considering the combination of off-road-tuned suspension and knobby tires, the ride quality is a pleasant surprise. The cabin is comfortably quiet and the road feels relatively smooth underneath.
The Pathfinder Rock Creek features a 3.5-liter V6 engine rated for 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, though those numbers climb to 295/270 when it's been fed premium fuel. The engine itself was just kind of there doing its job, neither impressively potent or annoyingly sluggish on its own, but Nissan has ditched the old CVT in favor of a new 9-speed automatic, and it's so much smoother and more responsive that the entire vehicle really feels new. Will the average consumer make the distinction? Probably not, but good on Nissan for taking the initiative.
Off-road tech
The only complaint in this area is that the Rock Creek really did not want to stay below 6 mph on the off-road trail, which is the cutoff speed to keep the surround-view camera automatically activated. Though this wouldn't be an issue on tougher trails, it would have been nice to be able to creep a little more slowly with less effort in Sand mode. For trickier terrain, the display can switch between different camera views.
A knob activates the seven drive modes, with adorable illustrations that are a nice touch compared to some rivals' systems. Sand mode noticeably improved grip on the trail, and activated the off-road camera system. Standard and Sport are for everyday driving and adding a little extra zip. Eco, Snow, Mut/Rut, and Tow round out the menu. Each mode alters throttle response, stability control, steering weight, and 4WD torque dynamic for the chosen terrain.
Hill descent control, which in theory lets the driver relax for a moment after reaching a climax, is nerve-wracking if you don't use it regularly. Anytime you decide to let an SUV head down a hill by itself is anxiety provoking, even if you know rationally that it'll do a better job than you. It's not a knock on the Rock Creek to point out that its application of the feature is no different.
Tech and design
A short trip on the highway offered an opportunity to test out the standard ProPILOT Assist system. This system combines adaptive cruise control and steering assist, which means the vehicle monitors the traffic in front of you and adjusts the cruise control speed, even stopping as necessary, while also keeping you centered in the lane. It's not fully automated — an angry red silhouette of a steering wheel glows in the instrument panel if you've been hands-off too long — but it's a nice break on the dull highway trip home after the satisfying exhaustion of a camping or fly-fishing journey.
The cabin carries over the exterior theme, orange accents and all, with Rock Creek-exclusive finishes draped over Nissan's notably comfortable and supportive seats. The upholstery is a combination of synthetic leather and technical fabrics, chosen for being both hard-wearing and easy to clean, with orange contrast stitching throughout and orange Rock Creek embroidery on the heated front seats. Other accent materials, like ballistic nylon, dress up surfaces that would probably otherwise be hard plastic.
Interior look and feel
And speaking of plastic, there's plenty of it. It's relatively easy for Nissan to defend this decision, considering the Rock Creek's price point (a value) and advertised virtues (easy to clean) but it's there, pretty much anywhere you'd reach for storage, or for a control or switch that's not directly in your line of sight. That said, the really important surfaces — steering wheel, switchgear, seats — have a quality look and feel.
The second row seats can tilt without removing child safety seats, and the rear bench folds flat with a 60/40 split, so overall, it's easy to move around and access the numerous storage cubbies, cupholders, and USB ports. The third row can accommodate three passengers, and though this brings some Pathfinder models up to a total capacity of eight (rare and notable in this segment), the Rock Creek only gets second row captain's chairs instead of a bench option, keeping capacity at seven.
Amenities
Out back, the Pathfinder Rock Creek's cargo area gets decked out with cargo tie-downs and easy-clean underfloor storage cubbies, which on one hand seems pretty basic, yet on the other hand is thoughtful and useful enough to impress. It's definitely a feature that will get a lot of use from this Pathfinder's target audience: think ski boots, wet towels and swimsuits, or bags of empties from a day's hike. There's a total of 80.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity with both rows of seats folded down.
Other niceties include a proximity key, push-button start, remote start, two 12-volt power outlets, a user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth.
The Rock Creek also includes a ton of safety features, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic headlights and high-beam assist, lane departure warning, intelligent lane intervention, driver alertness monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear automatic braking.
Pricing
So where does that put us? Right smack in the middle of this year's Pathfinder lineup, with an MSRP of $42,820. Keep in mind that includes 4-wheel drive, which on every other Pathfinder model costs $1,900 more.
The entry-level Pathfinder S and SV are good for what they are, especially considering the long list of safety tech, starting at about $35,000 and $39,000, respectively. But once you get a look at the Rock Creek, there's little reason to shell out a little more than that for the SL trim, or a lot more for a Platinum, unless you really want leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay, and the rest of the works. In that case, a Pathfinder would be far from your best bet, anyway.
There are some clues as to how Nissan kept the price reasonable. The hard plastic throughout that undoubtedly serves its purpose is still, well, hard plastic: the cheapest means of making a storage cubby rugged and durable. The driver gets a power seat, but the front passenger's adjustments are manual. These complaints are minor, however. At any higher of a price point, the Rock Creek would be a hard sell; yet despite the fact that more upscale and expensive Pathfinder models are actually pretty damn nice inside, they kind of miss the point.
Overall, nicely done
It might seem like the Pathfinder Rock Creek is the best value when compared primarily against other Pathfinders, but there's a case to be made in the greater market, too. The Toyota Highlander, for example, has a similar pricing structure and spec list to the Pathfinder, but doesn't offer the all-terrain goodies; the Toyota 4Runner's a better choice for off-roading but starts within a few thousand dollars of the Rock Creek, with fewer comfort amenities and less passenger space. The Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade cousins are a notably great value, but they, like the Subaru Ascent, aren't quite as rugged. It seems Nissan's really found — or carved out — a niche here, while staying more affordable and accessible than, say, a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
It's none too soon for the Pathfinder — and Nissan — to regain some off-road credibility, given the renewed interest in family-friendly adventuring over the last few years. With the right balance of value and capability, there's a lot of potential for the Rock Creek to find an appreciative audience.
Now what would be really cool is if the Pathfinder Rock Creek helps find a place in the market for a new Xterra — but that's a whole 'nother conversation. For the immediate path ahead, Pathfinder Rock Creek is as good as it gets.