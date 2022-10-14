Nissan's 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek Was A Long Time Coming: First Drive

Let's pretend for a moment that cars always deliver on the most basic interpretations of their badging. Nissan's Pathfinder, then–never quite as rugged or as true to its name as the XTerra that might well have been before its time–has tended to meander off its target and its implied promise as the winds shifted and the climate changed.

It's back, though: the recent redesign shows a renewed commitment to, well, pathfinding. And the 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek trim is really what every Pathfinder should be.

It seems Nissan is aware of this, to some extent; or at least they wouldn't, shouldn't, be surprised that we're aware of it. While rehashing the trim lineup, and explaining the ways the Rock Creek stands out from other Pathfinders, the team had a theme: affordability and accessibility are key to the Rock Creek's mid-tier placement in the Pathfinder hierarchy.

And, too, how much better this new Pathfinder is compared to the model that lost the path before. They always say that, the automakers, but this time it didn't feel like mere lip service.