The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Kia Telluride
The popularity of mid-size SUVs continues to increase every year, and that has meant that almost every major manufacturer now has at least one entry into the segment. With so many other rivals to contend with, it's getting harder and harder to stand out from the crowd. However, one manufacturer that has done an excellent job of establishing itself as a leader in the segment is Kia, with its popular Telluride SUV. Part of the reason that buyers keep coming back to the Telluride is its value for money, as it undercuts other rivals on price but beats them on build quality and finish.
Kia has also garnered a solid reputation for making reliable vehicles, and in the 2022 J.D. Power survey, it was named the most dependable vehicle brand in America. That combination of affordability, reliability, and the Telluride's many innovative features, make it one of the best mid-size SUVs on the market. For the 2022 model year, Kia hasn't changed much about the car, save for adding a new-look logo and some extra tech features. But then, it didn't need to, as when the current generation of the car debuted, it won the 2020 World Car of the Year award. And, in the words of Bert Lance, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Powerful V6 engine
There's only one engine option available for the 2022 Telluride, and it's carried over from the previous model year. Every trim comes equipped with a 3.8L V6 pumping out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It's the same engine that buyers will also find in the Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride's Hyundai-branded counterpart that shares most of the same underpinnings. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.
The Telluride isn't the fastest SUV in its class, as that accolade instead goes to the Dodge Durango. Plus, Car and Driver reports that it doesn't feel as sporty to drive as the likes of the Mazda CX-9. But, it still boasts some impressive performance figures for its size, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 141 mph. The Telluride comes with front-wheel drive as standard, but all-wheel drive is optional on all trims. The handling dynamics of the car change depending on which of the four drive modes is selected – either Comfort, Eco, Sport, or Smart.
Stylish exterior
The 2022 Telluride features lightly refreshed looks, with a redesigned grille and Kia's new corporate logo placed front and center. But, that's pretty much it in terms of styling updates, and from a distance, it's tricky to spot the difference between a 2022 model year car and a 2020 model year. That's no bad thing, as the Telluride has been one of the best-looking cars in the segment since its launch. Rival mid-size SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander look rather drab and forgettable, but the Kia has no such issues.
Walk up to the Telluride and buyers are greeted with Kia's signature tiger-nose grille and LED daytime running lights, which the Hindustan Times describes as having a more "macho appeal" than its competitors. It's certainly distinctive, and it's also available in a variety of colors, with three new options available for the 2022 model year. Midnight Lake Blue, Dawning Red, and Jungle Wood Green join the five previous colors for a total of eight options to choose from.
Surprisingly luxurious interior
Considering the low starting price of the Telluride, even base-spec versions feel surprisingly premium to sit in. The top trims are even more upmarket, and offer a level of fit and finish that's most comparable to luxury rivals like Volvo and Land Rover. The range-topping SX Prestige comes packed with features including a head-up display, heated and ventilated rear seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Sofino synthetic leather seats come as standard, and high-quality Nappa leather upholstery is available as an optional extra.
In comparison, rivals like the Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia cost a similar amount in base-spec form, yet come with cheap, hard plastics and almost no premium features as standard. Contrast that with the real-wood inserts and sleek leather-clad cabin of the Telluride, and it's hard to deny that the Kia is objectively better value for money when the base-spec cars are compared. On the other end of the trim list, a top-spec Telluride is around $8,000 cheaper than a fully-kitted Traverse, yet it's arguably nicer inside and comes with a wider range of luxuries.
Configurable three-row seating
The main purpose of any SUV of this size is to be a family hauler, and the Telluride can seat up to eight passengers in comfort. Two configurations are available to choose from: a pair of second-row captain's chairs that seat seven across all three rows, or a bench seat in the second row which allows for eight passengers in total. MotorTrend reports that both options are comfortable and give the first and second row plenty of legroom, even for taller adults. The third row is a bit more cramped, but that's not unusual for the segment, and anyway, there's still plenty of room back there for children or smaller adults.
The second and third row seats can also be folded independently to create room for large or oddly-shaped cargo. Child seat anchors are also in plentiful supply, with US News reporting that the Telluride has three sets of LATCH connectors, two of which are in the second row and one is in the third row. There are also tether anchors for the second and third row seats, which gives parents plenty of options for safely seating their offspring.
Impressive cargo capacity
As well as passengers, a family SUV needs to be capable of hauling plenty of cargo, and the Telluride doesn't disappoint in this respect either. A total of 21 cubic feet of cargo space is available with all three rows up, and this rises to 46 cubic feet of space with the third row folded down. Fold down both the second and third rows and a huge 87 cubic feet of space is available, according to Kia. That's one of the most generous cargo capacities in the segment, but if that isn't enough, the Kia can also tow a trailer weighing up to 5,000 lb.
To be able to properly visualize what those numbers mean, it's useful to conduct a like-for-like test for each SUV in the segment. Car and Driver has done exactly that, by measuring the number of carry-on suitcases they could fit in each car. The Telluride fit four carry-on suitcases behind its third row, and an impressive 35 with both the second and third-row folded down. In comparison, the Ford Explorer could only fit a maximum of 31 suitcases, and the GMC Acadia was only able to fit 28. It's also worth noting that the Telluride has a generous amount of storage cubbies around the car for smaller, miscellaneous items.
Integrated infotainment
The Telluride is chock full of the latest infotainment and connectivity features, with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a six-speaker audio system included as standard. All trims now also feature a 10.3" touchscreen, replacing the 8.0" unit in last year's model. Carried over from the previous year are the Telluride's USB ports and power outlets, which are handy for keeping phones and other mobile devices fully charged on longer journeys. There are enough ports for every passenger, with 5 USB charging ports and 3 12V power outlets distributed throughout the car.
Another innovative feature included as standard on EX and SX trims is Driver Talk, which amplifies the driver's voice to communicate better with passengers in the rear of the car. Also available is Quiet Mode, which can be activated when passengers in the second and third row are asleep. The feature will cut all noise output from the speakers in the rear of the car, allowing rear passengers to sleep undisturbed while the driver and front passenger can continue to listen to music.
Plenty of driver-assistance technology
Safety is always paramount in a family hauler, and the Telluride has a full suite of driver-assistance features to help keep its occupants safe at all times. Standard features include lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking and forward-collision warning. There are plenty of optional upgrades available too, including 360-degree cameras for optimal visibility and a blind-spot monitoring system. New for 2022, Kia has included an intelligent adaptive cruise control system as standard. This system utilizes live data from the built-in navigation system to adjust the vehicle's speed going into corners. It also allows drivers to automatically set the car's maximum cruising speed to the speed limit of the road they're on.
As well as being packed full of innovative safety features, the Kia also scores very highly in crash tests. The IIHS gave the 2022 car the honor of Top Safety Pick, with most of its scores landing in the highest possible category. The NHTSA is similarly positive about the car, giving it a glowing five-star rating overall.
Competitive fuel economy
Given that gas prices only seem to be on a one-way trend upwards in recent months, it's becoming more important than ever to consider a car's efficiency when deciding what to buy. The Telluride isn't the most efficient SUV in the segment, but its ratings remain competitive, putting it in the middle of the pack. The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive Telluride at 24 mpg highway and 19 mpg city, and the front-wheel-drive version fares slightly better, with 26 mpg highway and 20 mpg city.
In comparison, the Toyota 4Runner is the least economical SUV in the segment, with an aging V6 that can only manage 19 mpg highway and 16 mpg city. However, Toyota's other mid-size SUV, the Highlander, gets 35 mpg highway and 36 mpg city in hybrid form, so it's the eco-conscious buyer's best bet. Even the non-hybrid Highlander beats the Telluride in this respect, with 29 mpg highway and 21 mpg city in front-wheel-drive form.
Generous warranty
Kia's warranty is among the most generous on the market right now. A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers the first five years or 60,000 miles, and the powertrain is covered for ten years or 100,000 miles. A five-year or 60,000-mile roadside assistance plan is also available. The ten-year powertrain warranty is the longest currently offered on any new car, and it speaks volumes about Kia's confidence in its build quality. In comparison, most rivals offer an industry-standard three-year full warranty and a five-year powertrain warranty.
If there's one thing that could be improved about Kia's warranty package, it's that it doesn't include complimentary maintenance like some of its competitors do. The Toyota 4Runner and Volkswagen Atlas both provide maintenance as standard for the first two years or 20,000 miles, and even slightly stingier rivals like the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia offer it for the first visit. It's hardly a dealbreaker, but it's the only area where the Telluride could be improved in regards to a buyer's peace of mind.
Low starting price
As mentioned previously, the Telluride is remarkably good value for the number of features that buyers get. Four trim options are available, but according to Edmunds, it's the top-spec SX trim that most buyers choose. The car starts at $34,685 including fees for the base-spec LX, rising to $37,185 for the S trim. The EX trim adds more features as standard but costs slightly more at $39,685, and finally the range-topping SX costs $44,585. The car has only been on the market for a few years, but CarEdge estimates that it should hold its value well in the long term, losing less to depreciation than some of its rivals. The Kia is estimated to lose 35% of its value over five years, beating the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevrolet Traverse, which are estimated to lose 38% and 39% of their value respectively.
The key selling point of the Telluride is that it provides more features and better build quality than most of its competitors, all while undercutting them on price. It's by no means perfect: among other things, some have criticized the fact that there's no hybrid version, especially in the face of rising gas prices. Other rivals also beat it on third-row legroom or feel more sporty to drive than the Kia does. But, for an all-around package that looks and feels more expensive than it is, the Telluride remains one of the best options on the market, even with such tough competition.