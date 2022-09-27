The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In the space of just a couple of decades, SUVs have gone from being a niche segment of the market to one that every major manufacturer has no choice but to compete in. As of the start of 2022, SUV sales now make up over half of total passenger car sales in the United States, and that market share seems to keep increasing every year. So, a new manufacturer entering the fray might not seem like big news. Well, in most cases, it isn't, but when Rolls-Royce announced its first-ever SUV would be launching in 2018, people took notice.

There was a lot riding on the new car's reception, but the Cullinan SUV launched to great success, becoming the fastest-selling Rolls-Royce in history. The biggest reason for that success is arguably the way the brand combines its penchant for meticulously engineered craftsmanship with the utility and ruggedness of a traditional SUV. The Cullinan hasn't received any major updates for the 2022 model year, but then it didn't need them. Since its launch, the world's wealthiest have rushed to get their hands on one of these ultra-exclusive cars, as it offers discerning buyers a suite of luxury features that simply can't be matched by any other SUV on the market.