Limited-edition Neon Nights Rolls-Royce Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan debut

Rolls-Royce has announced a new limited-edition collection of vehicles called Neon Nights. The collection wears very vibrant colors that were inspired by exotic plants and animals. The trio of cars also have the special colors were applied to Technical Fiber fascias.

All Neon Nights cars are based on the Rolls-Royce Black Badge editions and include the Dawn, Wraith, and Cullinan. Rolls-Royce says that any notion that Black Badge versions have to be all-black is “laid to rest” by the Neon Nights colors. Neon Nights vehicles will be initially made for clients in the United States with three further iterations of each color offered for commission globally. There will be a limited run of only four cars for each color.

In this collection, the Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green, described as a “near-luminous hue” inspired by the Australian green tree frog. The interior is covered in Scivaro gray leather with Lime Rock Green accents for stitching and piping. Rolls’ Dawn Black Badge is painted in Eagle Rock Red, created to mimic the flowers of the Ōhi‘a lehua tree native to Hawaii.

The interior of that vehicle is finished in Selby Grey leather with Koi Red stitching and piping details. The Cullinan is painted in a color known as Mirabeau Blue, inspired by the Rhetus periander butterfly. The butterfly is common across Central and South America. The interior is Arctic White with Lime Rock Green trim.

All three of the cars have the Technical fiber fascia with special graphic embellishment. The paint effect provides a neon glow depicting the distortion of artificial light speed, according to Rolls-Royce. With only four of each color available globally, they will certainly be very expensive, which is no surprise considering they are Rolls-Royce automobiles.