2022 Range Rover First Drive: The Benchmark Gets Broader

Land Rover is spreading its net wide with the new Range Rover, a single SUV aiming to challenge an unexpectedly broad array of competitors. With that in mind, there are two wheelbases, three-seat configurations, and numerous trims to mix and match.

The "standard" SUV has five seats, is 16 feet 7 inches in length, and has a 118-inch wheelbase. However, there's also a long-wheelbase version, which takes the Range Rover to 17 feet 3 inches and stretches the wheelbase to 126 inches. With all of the length added in the second row, it has near-comically-long rear doors that open astonishingly wide; later, Land Rover will add a power-door option, upgrading the soft-touch latching with the ability to power open and close both the front and rear doors.

Those who need to carry more people can opt for the seven-seat configuration, and it's a surprisingly lavish implementation. Typically, third row accommodations aren't much to shout about, but in long-wheelbase form the Range Rover defies that expectation. The two rearmost seats are accessed by a power-folding and sliding second-row bench, which themselves can power-fold up or down, and offer enough legroom for adults in both rows simultaneously. In fact, there's up to 34-inches of third-row legroom, and that's without your knees being pushed up around your ears.

Third row headroom isn't quite as spacious as some rivals offer, a side-effect of that gracefully sloping roofline. However it's hard to argue with seat heating, dedicated vents, and USB charging ports. As with the five seat version, the second row center seat can fold down into a sizable armrest with an integrated touchscreen, that offers control over HVAC, entertainment, massage if fitted, and seat adjustments.

At the other extreme, there's the Range Rover Signature Suite. A near-$20k option on its own, it turns the SUV into a four-seater, with two power-reclining thrones in the second row that are separated by a long, fixed center console. You can have it on the standard and long wheelbase models, but it makes a lot more sense for the latter, especially when you push the front passenger seat all the way forward, pop out the footrest, and recline the rear seat into a plush lounger.