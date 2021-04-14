Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers a bespoke Recreation Module in the trunk

Without a doubt, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most luxurious and opulent SUVs on the planet. It’s also practical with loads of space for passengers and cargo. But with the luxury brand’s new Recreation Module, the Cullinan is made more functional with nifty storage spaces for whatever tickles your fancy.

In Rolls speak, the Recreation Module is ‘a motorized drawer cassette designed to fit securely and invisibly into the luggage compartment floor of the Cullinan.’ For ordinary mortals, it’s a nifty underfloor storage cabinet in the trunk, similar to what you’ll find in a Chevy Traverse. But since we’re talking about a Rolls-Royce, it’s far from an ordinary plastic storage bin.

The Cullinan’s Recreation Module offers 48 liters of space. Each compartment ‘can be configured precisely to accommodate the customer’s requirements,” said Rolls-Royce, allowing customers to create storage modules for specific hobbies and applications. Hunting? No problem. Fishing? Easy. Rock climbing, fly fishing, snowboarding, or base jumping? No sweat.

The best part? You can order separate modules for all your hobbies and requirements. The Recreation Module can be removed and stored separately, and each module is bespoke to the client. You can match it to your Cullinan’s paint or create something with horns and flaming dragon graphics. Okay, the latter one is a bit far off, but you get the guise.

And yes, the Recreation Module will not compromise the standard boot space of your Rolls-Royce Cullinan. You still get 1,930 liters of cargo room with the module installed. The neat part is the module slides open with a button’s push, adding a bit of drama to the overall experience.

Additionally, Rolls-Royce crafted an Urban Photography Recreation Module for photographer Mark Riccioni. It comes with nifty gadgets like a DJI Mavic Mini drone, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro, perfect for vloggers and photo enthusiasts. The collection also includes Sennheiser PXC550 MkII noise-canceling headphones, Supreme outerwear, and Persol sunglasses.

Of course, the best seats in a parked Cullinan are in the Viewing Suite. It has two rear-facing seats with a retractable cocktail table in the middle, offering “the perfect place to relax and reflect on the day’s events,” said Rolls-Royce. How much are all these lovely, bespoke features? We have no idea. But a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan quickly starts at $330,000.