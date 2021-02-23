MacBook Pro models featuring HDMI output and SD card reader rumored

A new rumor is going around that suggests Apple is gearing up to launch new MacBook Pro models that feature additional outputs later this year. One of the complaints that many MacBook fans have about Apple’s high-end notebooks are the lack of connectivity options. Ports standard on any other computer brand require Apple users to buy expensive Apple accessories like docking stations or dongles.

The rumor, originating with noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggests that MacBook Pro models that feature an integrated HDMI port and SD card reader will launch in the second half of 2021. Kuo made his predictions in a letter sent out to investors. He stated that the new notebooks launching in the second half of the year would feature significant design and specification changes.

The two most practical changes noted are the video output and memory card reader. Previously, Kuo noted that Apple was planning new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring several changes. Among the changes he predicts are a return of the classic MagSafe charging connector utilizing a breakaway power cable, the deletion of the Touch Bar, and a new design featuring flat edges.

At the time, he also predicted the return of additional ports for expanded connectivity options. Kuo isn’t the only analyst predicting some significant changes for Apple MacBook Pro notebooks. Analyst Mark Gurman has predicted many of the same changes are coming.

Considering many professional photographers and videographers rely on Mac computers for editing, the return of the SD card reader without the need for a dongle will be welcome. Many Mac fans have hated the Touch Bar, and eliminating it in the new machines isn’t likely to be missed.