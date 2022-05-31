2023 BMW X1 Brings Bolder Style And Standard AWD

BMW has introduced the 2023 avatar of the X1, treating it to a fresh design and arming it with upgrades such as the xDrive28i all-wheel-drive system and next-gen parking assist tech. The 3rd iteration of BMW's compact SAV goes for more aggressive front aesthetics married to 18-inch wheels carrying a vehicle that has grown in size in all dimensions compared to its predecessor. BMW will let X1 buyers with xLine design or the M Sport Packages equip the car with 19-inch wheels or — for the first time in the line's history – 20-inch wheels with performance non-runflat tires.

The company has paired the X1's refined aerodynamics with tweaked mounts for the vehicle's engine and transmission. The latest five-seater from BMW also boosts shoulder and elbow room and will be up for grabs in a selection of 13 shades that include some new options like Utah Orange, Blue Bay Lagoon, and Space Silver. There's also an M Sport model available with Adaptive M suspension, sports seats, and perks such as V-spoke dual-tone wheels.

The latest offering from the German carmaker is claimed to go from zero to 60 mph in just over six seconds. For the X1's 2023 iteration, BMW has made some changes to the four-cylinder engine under the hood, boosting the raw output to 241 hp, while the torque figures can now touch 295 lb-ft. The engine upgrades — which come courtesy of a new dual-injection system and updated combustion chamber — complement a new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).