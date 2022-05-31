2023 BMW X1 Brings Bolder Style And Standard AWD
BMW has introduced the 2023 avatar of the X1, treating it to a fresh design and arming it with upgrades such as the xDrive28i all-wheel-drive system and next-gen parking assist tech. The 3rd iteration of BMW's compact SAV goes for more aggressive front aesthetics married to 18-inch wheels carrying a vehicle that has grown in size in all dimensions compared to its predecessor. BMW will let X1 buyers with xLine design or the M Sport Packages equip the car with 19-inch wheels or — for the first time in the line's history – 20-inch wheels with performance non-runflat tires.
The company has paired the X1's refined aerodynamics with tweaked mounts for the vehicle's engine and transmission. The latest five-seater from BMW also boosts shoulder and elbow room and will be up for grabs in a selection of 13 shades that include some new options like Utah Orange, Blue Bay Lagoon, and Space Silver. There's also an M Sport model available with Adaptive M suspension, sports seats, and perks such as V-spoke dual-tone wheels.
The latest offering from the German carmaker is claimed to go from zero to 60 mph in just over six seconds. For the X1's 2023 iteration, BMW has made some changes to the four-cylinder engine under the hood, boosting the raw output to 241 hp, while the torque figures can now touch 295 lb-ft. The engine upgrades — which come courtesy of a new dual-injection system and updated combustion chamber — complement a new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).
Upgrades, in and out
This vehicle has its own in-car digital assistant and its infotainment system is powered by OS8 software that takes full advantage of the vehicle's large curved display. The updated transmission system also paves the way for coasting in each drive mode except Sport mode. Talking about modes, the 2023 X1 comes with a My Modes button (offering a choice between m Personal Mode, Sport Mode, or Efficient Mode) in place of the Driving Experience Control switch.
BMW claims it has entirely reworked the single-joint spring strut axle to improve the turn-in response and torque steer. There's also a new Augmented View system on offer that adds animated directional arrows on the map view and puts a live video stream from the driver's perspective on the infotainment screen for more accurate navigation assistance. BMW has also put a camera inside the cabin that can remotely be accessed using the My BMW mobile app. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support are also part of the package.
Notably, there's also support for digital keys, allowing users to unlock the 2023 X1 with their iPhone. One doesn't even need to tap their phone to access their car if they do not wish, as support for Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tech automatically unlocks the car when the paired iPhone is nearby. The 2023 X1, for the first time, also offers the Driving Assistant Professional assisted driving system which brings conveniences such as lane detection, corrective steering inputs, and mid-cruise vehicle distance management. This vehicle also has access to Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for "hands-free driving" up to 40 mph so long as you're on specified limited access highways.
Base pricing for the 2023 BMW X1 is $38,600 plus a $995 destination fee. The U.S. market release date for the 2023 BMW X1 will be set somewhere in the last quarter of the year 2022.