The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked

SUVs are now the most popular car segment in the market, and every major manufacturer now has at least one in their lineup. With so much choice for buyers, carmakers are having to step their game up to attract buyers to showrooms, and one key metric that appeals to everyone on the market for a new SUV is reliability. Modern cars have, on the whole, been proven to be more reliable than ever, designed to withstand longer mileages and more years on the road than any previous generation.

But, there are a few examples of SUVs that stand out as shining examples of reliability. With rock-solid build quality and a reputation for being easy to repair when parts do wear out, these SUVs will still be seen on the roads decades after they left the factory. Some are built for conquering any terrain while some should never leave the tarmac, but whatever their intended use, they'll keep going for a long time.

It's also worth noting that reliability varies a lot based on factors other than initial build quality. Maintenance, style of driving, and the climate a car is driven in can all make a big difference to how reliable it is, so it's always possible to find examples of usually reliable cars that have been a nightmare to own. On the whole, though, these SUVs won't let you down.