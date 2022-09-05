The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked
SUVs are now the most popular car segment in the market, and every major manufacturer now has at least one in their lineup. With so much choice for buyers, carmakers are having to step their game up to attract buyers to showrooms, and one key metric that appeals to everyone on the market for a new SUV is reliability. Modern cars have, on the whole, been proven to be more reliable than ever, designed to withstand longer mileages and more years on the road than any previous generation.
But, there are a few examples of SUVs that stand out as shining examples of reliability. With rock-solid build quality and a reputation for being easy to repair when parts do wear out, these SUVs will still be seen on the roads decades after they left the factory. Some are built for conquering any terrain while some should never leave the tarmac, but whatever their intended use, they'll keep going for a long time.
It's also worth noting that reliability varies a lot based on factors other than initial build quality. Maintenance, style of driving, and the climate a car is driven in can all make a big difference to how reliable it is, so it's always possible to find examples of usually reliable cars that have been a nightmare to own. On the whole, though, these SUVs won't let you down.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Modern Mercedes-Benz G-Classes have become primarily cars of the famous and wealthy, being more often seen cruising the streets of Los Angeles than out in the country. Originally, however, they were built as German military vehicles, and that military toughness is still present in the current generation car's DNA. G-Wagons are, on average, more reliable than most luxury vehicles, and they're certainly a lot more capable on rough terrain. Buyers with deep enough pockets can spec a 2022 U.S. market model that will compete with the roughest and toughest off-roaders on the market, even if it costs them well into the six figures.
Older G-Classes tend to be even more reliable than newer models, mostly because their less complex construction and lack of luxury features meant that there is simply less to go wrong. The issue is that, thanks to their status, many used G-Wagons still command a high asking price, but there is a way to avoid the premium. Thanks to their popularity with various world militaries, it's easy to source an ex-Army vehicle, with low mileage examples often retailing for under $25,000. G-Wagons are still in use in various European militaries, including the German Army and Swiss Army, so it's likely that this supply of ex-military G-Wagons will be plentiful long into the future.
Nissan Patrol
The Nissan Patrol might be relatively unknown in the U.S., but across many of the world's most demanding automotive markets, it's a best-seller and has been for decades. The long-running off-roader first rolled off the line in 1951, and it's been in constant production since. One of the Patrol's primary export markets is Australia, where it became the first vehicle to cross the Simpson desert, according to Practical Motoring. It's been through six generations, with the most recent Y62 generation being introduced in 2013.
The car's toughness has also made it a favorite in the Middle East, where some owners have modified their Patrols to produce insane horsepower figures. Drag racing championships have sprung up in Dubai and other parts of the UAE, with local garages creating Patrols with over 1,000 horsepower from the factory TB48DE engine. One owner in Dubai even managed to squeeze an unbelievable 2,700 horsepower out of the car's factory engine, propelling it to speeds of 221 mph over a half-mile drag strip. While the current-generation Patrol is not directly available in the U.S. market, a modified version of the Y62 has been sold as the Nissan Armada in America since 2017.
Kia Telluride
While Kia might not be the first manufacturer that springs to mind when most people think of "ultimate reliability," the brand's recent Telluride SUV seems to have taken critics and reviewers by surprise. Consumer Reports listed the Telluride as having a perfect 5 out of 5 score on predicted reliability, and Car and Driver reported that the SUV remained durable over 40,000 miles of testing, with the only real issue being a cracked windshield. Unfortunately, the windshield doesn't seem to be a one-off issue, as 2021 data from the NHTSA shows 44 complaints related to the problem.
Still, that's hardly a deal breaker considering that 93,705 Tellurides were sold in the U.S. that year, and all remedial work needed was covered under Kia's extensive warranty. It's worth pointing out that the Telluride is covered by an industry-leading five-year or 60,000-mile warranty, with the powertrain covered for ten years or 100,000 miles. Vehicle History claimed that the Kia's long warranty, combined with its initial build quality, should mean that drivers should have no problem seeing 200,000 miles out of their vehicle. So, it seems very likely that drivers will continue to see Tellurides on the road decades after the last one rolls off the production line.
Honda HR-V
Despite its diminutive size, the Honda HR-V has quickly proved itself to be one of the best high-mileage cars in its segment. As a subcompact SUV, it's about as far from an all-conquering off-roader as an SUV can get, and it has very little to offer buyers looking for an exciting driving experience. But, that's good news for used buyers, as it means that most owners are careful drivers, so it's easy to find one in good condition. Data from the NHTSA shows that 2016 HR-Vs received the most complaints of any model year, recording 140 in total. That figure dropped sharply to just 59 complaints for the following model year, and it's continued to fall, with an exemplary five complaints recorded in 2021.
That makes it now one of the least complained-about cars on the road, perhaps not a headline-worthy achievement, but one that's important for buyers looking for ultimate reliability. The HR-V has been revised for the 2023 model year, with more technology as standard, a new exterior design, and a new, more powerful engine. Sure, it's not going to be as versatile as a full-size SUV, but with a starting price of less than $24,000, it doesn't need to be. If a small crossover SUV is what you need, it's hard to knock the HR-V, both for its features and for its evidently hassle-free ownership experience.
Chevrolet Suburban
A long-running American favorite, the Suburban nameplate dates all the way back to 1935. It's now in its 12th generation, and it remains a strong seller for Chevrolet. However, with prices for a top-spec 2023 Suburban reaching close to $80,000, it's far from the cheapest SUV on the market. Luckily, buyers can look forward to hundreds of thousands of miles behind the wheel of their new Chevy, as iSeeCars reports that 6.6 percent of Suburbans reach over 200,000 miles on the clock. That's the third highest percentage on the market and the highest-ranking car without a Toyota badge.
In an interview, Chevrolet's director of truck marketing said that buyers keep coming back to the Suburban because of "the capability, space, and technology [it brings] to every road trip or daily drive." While that might be true, another reason might simply be that it's tough enough to withstand several decades of use as a family hauler. It might not be as luxurious inside as rivals like the Jeep Wagoneer, but the Chevy provides a sense of reassuring durability that's backed up by its status as a high-mileage hero.
Toyota Sequoia
Compared to its rivals, the Toyota Sequoia isn't the most luxurious inside, and it certainly isn't the most exciting to drive. But, when it comes to getting from A to B, few SUVs will do it quite as reliably. In an iSeeCars study detailing the models that were most likely to make it to 200,000 miles, the Sequoia ranked in second place, behind the Land Cruiser. A full 14.2% of Sequoias on the road had reached the 200k mark, way ahead of its next nearest rival, of which only 6.6% of cars reached the figure. Every generation of the Sequoia has proven to be impressively durable, but there are some model years that generate more complaints than others.
In particular, cars built between 2001 and 2004 are probably best avoided, as it's been reported that they often suffer from problems with the brakes, steering, transmission, and even the engine. However, most examples built after 2009 are largely problem-free. For the 2023 model year, the Sequoia has received a complete refresh, including a new hybrid system. This new hybrid system includes a twin-turbo V6 that offers up to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. It addresses a lot of criticisms leveled at the previous generation models, with bolder styling and a wider range of trims available than ever. Assuming that it's also as reliable as previous generations, the new Sequoia may well be the best one yet.
Willys Jeep
One of the most iconic SUVs ever made, the Willys Jeep was, like many of the most capable off-road vehicles, originally designed for military use. Its reliability came as a result of its simplicity, as the car simply didn't include anything that didn't absolutely need to be there. It was created by Willys-Overland at the request of the U.S. Army, which had originally challenged designers to make a car that weighed less than 1,300 lb (590 kg), but could carry a payload of 600 lb (272 kg), reports Top Gear. The Jeep was slightly over that weight limit, but the Army chose it as their primary candidate anyway, beating rival designs from Bantam and Ford.
In total, more than 368,000 Jeeps were produced, all of which were painted in the same shade of olive green. They were credited with helping win World War II, as their all-terrain capabilities meant they could be used to scout out routes before the heavier, slower tanks arrived. MotorTrend drove a restored 1940s Jeep and reported that although it was more intuitive to drive than some might expect, the steering was tricky to master, as it was light and responsive, almost too much so for such an upright vehicle. It might be a world away from driving a modern car, but the Willys is just as reliable as anything that's left a factory in the last few decades.
Lexus GX
If a full-size Toyota Land Cruiser seems a bit too basic or too big, Lexus offers an upmarket alternative that's based on the same underpinnings and is just as reliable as its all-conquering sibling. The GX is based on the Land Cruiser Prado, a smaller, more urban-focused version of the Land Cruiser, which in turn shares a platform with the U.S.-market 4Runner. The first-generation GX470 was launched in 2003, as an attempt to capitalize on the rapidly-growing luxury SUV market. Over time, though, it depreciated in value, and in recent years, it's found a second life as a cult favorite among off-road and overlanding enthusiasts.
The second-generation GX460, introduced in 2010, was based on the J150 Prado, according to Driving Line. It carried over most of the features from the previous generation, including standard four-wheel drive and a plush Lexus interior. The second generation car was on sale for twelve years before being replaced by the GX460, which continues the trend of being both tough and luxurious. It's still on the same platform, so it's not the freshest vehicle on the market, but that tried-and-tested approach seems to be working wonders for its reliability. In 2022, Consumer Reports named the GX the most reliable vehicle on the market, beating its Toyota counterparts and more cutting-edge offerings from the likes of Tesla and Kia.
Toyota 4Runner
The 2023 model year Toyota 4Runner marks 40 years of 4Runner production, and to celebrate, the company has launched a special edition, which is limited to 4,040 examples. The long-running SUV has proved itself to be one of the toughest and most capable in its class, but it's hardly the best car in its segment overall. The SUV has been built on the same platform for much longer than any of its rivals, and Car and Driver reports that it feels outdated both to drive and inside the cabin. Its powertrain is the same as it's been for years, a 270 horsepower V6 that drinks fuel considerably quicker than any of its more modern rivals.
So, it's far from perfect, but one thing that it's impossible to knock the 4Runner for is its reliability. In their study of high-mileage cars, iSeeCars reports that 4.6% of 4Runners on the road have reached the 200,000 mile mark, putting it fifth place in the rankings. There has been reports of vehicles reaching 300,000 miles with careful maintenance, although this is a considerably harder milestone to reach in areas with frequent road salting, as rust is the 4Runner's biggest issue. Vehicle History reports that fourth-generation 4Runners have the worst rust issues, but every generation suffers from the issue to some degree.
Lada Niva
There are very few cars on the road that are quite as basic as the Lada Niva. The Niva first entered production in 1977, and it's continued largely unchanged since. It's produced in Russia, but up until recently, it was available in a number of export markets including the UK, albeit only through specialist dealerships. Unfortunately, Western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine have temporarily halted the supply of Nivas out of the country. In 2021, Car Magazine reviewed the Niva, and called it "a hilarious mix of new and old componentry," with features like air-conditioning and heating seats clashing with the plasticky dashboard and vintage-looking column stalks.
It might be a bit of an anomaly in the modern car market, but the Niva is one of the toughest vehicles out there for those who can bear to live with its quirks. Plenty of original '70s and '80s Nivas are still dutifully ferrying drivers about on the road, and the newer models reportedly still feel just as sturdy. Car Magazine's review of the car also proved its off-road capabilities were formidable, despite its small size and sluggish 82-horsepower engine. The car comes as standard with permanent four-wheel drive and diff locks, and there's plenty of ground clearance for clearing rocks and other debris. It's also so simply constructed that if anything does break, most owners will be able to fix it themselves with nothing more than basic tools.
Toyota Land Cruiser 70
If there's one SUV that springs to mind when discussing reliability, it's the Toyota Land Cruiser. Over the seven decades that it's been on sale, the Land Cruiser has built up a bulletproof reputation for being one of the toughest vehicles on the market, and the statistics back that sentiment up. In a study by iSeeCars, the Land Cruiser was deemed by far the most likely vehicle to make it to 200,000 miles, with 18.2 percent of the cars on American roads reaching that milestone. It's one of only two vehicles with more than 10% of roadworthy cars sporting over 200k on the clock, the other one also being a Toyota.
Every generation of the Land Cruiser has proven to be thoroughly reliable, but plenty of enthusiasts believe that the 70 Series is the best generation of all. In certain markets including Australia and South Africa, the 70 Series is still in production today, despite first being introduced in 1984. In particular, diesel vehicles are considered to be the most bulletproof, with charities and nonprofits working in the world's most remote areas often favoring them.
Toyota Land Cruiser 200
Despite the 200 Series Land Cruiser improving on the previous generation 100 Series in almost every way, several key markets saw declines in sales during the time it was on sale. Low sales led to the car being axed in the U.S. after 2021, with no replacement planned. In Australia, sales dipped throughout 2020, until the news that the next-generation 300 Series wouldn't get a V8 engine. Buyers panicked, and sales spiked 128 percent in a month, but the decision had already been made. The new generation of Land Cruiser will arrive in global markets shortly, and let's face it, it's likely to be just as reliable as all previous generations.
Even so, the demise of the thirsty-but-trusty V8 marks the end of an era for the Land Cruiser nameplate. Because of this, it seems very likely that 200 Series Land Cruisers will continue to hold their value well over time, making them perhaps one of the most sound investments on the market for buyers who rack up high mileage every year. After all, it's been proven that there's nothing quite as reliable as a Land Cruiser, whether they're being driven on the highway or in the most remote areas on Earth.