2025 Toyota Sequoia Review: Skip The 1794 Edition (And Buy This Trim Instead)

Things get complicated when you try to define the Toyota Sequoia. On the one hand, the automaker's biggest SUV takes on Ford's Expedition and Chevy's Tahoe for three-row people moving duties. At the same time, Toyota's refusal to give up on the idea that an SUV should be capable off-road, too, leaves the Sequoia toting hardware more road-focused rivals left behind.

Then there's the drivetrain, which bucks the V8 trend still prevalent in at least some of the Sequoia's competition. Ever the fan of hybrids, Toyota doesn't just take Ford's turbo-six route, but throws in some electrification, too.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2025 model year, Toyota is bringing the 1794 Edition to the Sequoia. Intended as a nod to the San Antonio, TX, location where the Tundra and Sequoia are now assembled, it gets different wood and upholstery detailing, 20-inch wheels, and a set of standard features that includes the 14-speaker JBL audio system, front massage seats, and captain's chairs for the second row.