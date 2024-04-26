2024 Toyota Tundra Platinum Review: Full-Size Hybrid Truck Is Practical But Thirsty

Not all that long ago, we reviewed the 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, the beefy, spicy burrito of a full-size truck built to brutalize the rugged trails while hauling all of your overlanding gear into the great wide open. That truck had it all, from a Toyota Racing Development (TRD) Pro off-road suspension with FOX shocks and 1.1-inch lift, a full set of BBS 18-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped Falken Wildpeak all-terrains, to a multi-terrain all-wheel drive system and powerful hybrid twin-turbo V6 capable of charging through every obstacle in it the way like a freight train through a stalled semi-truck.

What if off-roading isn't what you seek in your Tundra, though? Could Toyota have another trim better suited for your lifestyle? The 2024 Tundra has seven "unique grades" to choose from aside from the TRD Pro, from the bare-bones, non-hybridized SR, to the rhinestone cowboy that is the Capstone. Recently, Toyota sent over the midrange 2024 Tundra Platinum to my Old Dominion home in the New River Valley of Southwest Virginia, where rather than Baja blasting it would instead be doing more mundane (but arguably more typical) truck tasks including cleaning out my grandmother's old house.

Far and away from the trail the TRD Pro calls home, where does the Platinum fit in the scheme of things? The only way to find out was to spend a week with this Goliath of a full-size truck.