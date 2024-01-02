2024 Toyota Sequoia Review: Big SUV Asks A Bigger Question

If you believe the commercials, every full-size SUV owner is eagerly piling their family into all three rows and heading out for an adventure. Reality, of course, is somewhat more mundane (and a lot less aspirational). Families want outsized SUVs for their practicality and aesthetic, and if there's a splash of electrification to take the sting out of refueling, then all the better.

Now in its third generation, the 2024 Toyota Sequoia promises all that and more. Wrapping its three rows of seats in a tougher, burlier design, this is no minivan masquerading as something it's not. A truck platform and available TRD off-roading goodies make sure of that.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

As is often the way, then, the hardest question is whether your reality lives up to your expectations of it. Do you really need a locking rear differential and an electronically controlled transfer case in your family SUV? Is nearly 9 inches of ground clearance more important than trunk space with all three rows up?