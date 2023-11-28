2024 Toyota Tacoma First Drive: Midsize Truck Aims For The Impossible

Toyota's strategy of "don't mess with a good thing" has come to an end, and that makes the 2024 Tacoma all the more risky. When it arrives in U.S. dealerships this December, the fourth-generation truck will arguably deliver the biggest upgrade the midsize pickup has seen since its debut. In the process, however, Toyota finds itself walking a narrow line between the expectations of long-time Tacoma owners and the demands of modern truck buyers.

For all its sales success in recent years, though, the allure of the Tacoma has been something of a head-scratcher. Fans of the pickup have rightly praised its off-road talents and affordability. Still, anybody cross-shopping with rivals like the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, or Honda Ridgeline would be forgiven for questioning what century the Toyota came from.

The new Tacoma challenge, then, is straightforward in principle and considerable in practice: take a beloved truck and give it a tech and refinement glow-up, without sacrificing its core abilities (and thus its enduring appeal) in the process. Oh, and preferably without blowing the budget, too.