2024 Toyota Tacoma First Look: Proof That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Toyota will not offer a two-door with a seven or eight-foot bed on the long wheelbase, news that will come as something of a bummer for the growing off-road and overlanding community still holding out for a similar configuration on a mid-size truck from Jeep, Ford, Chevy, or Nissan. But the biggest uproar that emerged immediately after early images of the Tacoma hit the web involved something much more mundane: massive air dams below the front grille. That air dam was also the focus of one of the first questions I asked Sheldon Brown, Chief Engineer for Tacoma that Toyota made available for questions at Kona Coffee.

"Honestly, I would've loved to have been able to either shorten those up or get rid of 'em altogether," Brown admitted about the air dams. "But they're significant. And I mean, you can get anywhere from seven to 11 counts of aero improvement, which is pretty doggone important in terms of fuel economy."

Unlike the Tundra, which employs an electronically deploying air dam to improve MPGs at speed, the Tacoma's tighter packaging (a 90-mm shorter overhang, to be specific) made such an option unfeasible. Plus, reliability always comes into the mix, Brown told me.

"Trust me, we talked long and hard," he said. "People are super active in these trucks. And you know, if they come down and bust that on a rock, that is not an inexpensive repair."

Luckily, only nine screws hold on the air dams, so buyers who prize cosmetics over efficiency can easily undo Toyota's necessary concession to fleet averages.