5 Ways The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is A Big Improvement

Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota has produced some of the world's best trucks. They've been spotted everywhere from the North Pole to the occasional warzone. The Asian-designed utility vehicle has held its own around the world, but perhaps more impressively so domestically in the United States where the fairly saturated market includes many home-grown American manufacturers with histories dating back to dawn of the automatobile (and loyal fanbases). That includes Ford, Chevy, and Dodge to name but a few.

Just a share of the market doesn't seem to be enough for Toyota though, and the company intends to go all out with next year's Tacoma. Toyota representatives say that the truck has been "redesigned from the ground up," so its fair to expect the new Tacoma will show improvements in pretty much all areas. Here are five of the biggest ways Toyota's flagship American pickup truck has risen above its predecessors.