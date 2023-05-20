5 Ways The 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is A Big Improvement
Japanese vehicle manufacturer Toyota has produced some of the world's best trucks. They've been spotted everywhere from the North Pole to the occasional warzone. The Asian-designed utility vehicle has held its own around the world, but perhaps more impressively so domestically in the United States where the fairly saturated market includes many home-grown American manufacturers with histories dating back to dawn of the automatobile (and loyal fanbases). That includes Ford, Chevy, and Dodge to name but a few.
Just a share of the market doesn't seem to be enough for Toyota though, and the company intends to go all out with next year's Tacoma. Toyota representatives say that the truck has been "redesigned from the ground up," so its fair to expect the new Tacoma will show improvements in pretty much all areas. Here are five of the biggest ways Toyota's flagship American pickup truck has risen above its predecessors.
It has a whole new frame
Buildings have foundations and trucks have frames. One is made of concrete, the other tends to be steel, but both have something in common. If the base isn't there, then the rest of the structure is pretty much doomed to fail. Toyota isn't taking any chances and has unveiled an entirely new frame upon which the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is built. The truck sits on the same TNGA-F global truck platform, just like the Tundra and Sequoia.
The frame itself is designed to enhance the truck's offroad capabilities. According to a release, Toyota have gone for a "high-strength boxed steel-ladder frame" which itself is nothing new. In fact, it's one of the oldest chassis types around. Still, it is ideal for the job if you want a reliable truck that is solid on or off the asphalt. The frame's crossmembers have been bulked up, adding to the off-road durability to the vehicle, and if you do get stuck you may be thankful that a high lift jack point features on the frame's back end.
The suspension has been improved
As you may well expect from a vehicle designed with offroading in mind, the suspension has received some special attention on the 2024 Tacoma. The uniquely designed multi-link coil suspension has been totally redesigned to improve comfort and handling. There are also little tweaks depending on the trim you pick. Somewhat predictably, the "Sport" model has sport shocks, while the Off-Road grade has Bilstein remote reservoir shocks. Both do different jobs, with the sport shocks making the vehicle more responsive and the Bilsteins allowing more wheel-travel which will come in handy on uneven terrain.
If you want peak off-road performance, you'll need FOX's new QS3 "three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks," which come with the "Pro" configuration. And opting for the "Trailhunter" trim nets you a set of premium shocks from ARB that are designed to travel offroad while handling a heavy load. Those purchasing a Limited grade truck will experience Toyota's Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system which monitors the terrain you're driving on and adapts to meet the conditions ahead.
Cargo capacity has increased
While it's easy to get distracted by the Tacoma's offroading capabilities, you should note that it's still a pickup truck, and pickup trucks have a very practical purpose. They're designed to carry things, hence the truck's most distinctive feature — its large bed. Toyota hasn't stopped with the offroading upgrades, it's also put some effort into making its pickup truck more effective at performing that primary duty.
So how has the bed gotten better? Toyota says there is a "7-percent increase in bed volume. This takes the Tacoma's payload up to 1,709 lbs, so you can carry close to a ton on the back of it. You can pull plenty along too, with a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds.
Accessing the bed is easier too, the weight-saving aluminum tailgate is electrically powered. You can choose a five- or six-foot bed, but you will be sacrificing some cabin space if you go for the longer model. The longer "XtraCab" configuration also has several clever storage spaces built into the cabin, so you have plenty of internal storage options available too. The bed also comes with a few perks, like molle panels, an optional tonneau cover, and a power outlet.
Offroading is at the forefront
If the frame and suspension haven't already given it away, Toyota really wants you to take this truck off-road. The truck is the first to serve Toyota's "Trailhunter" grade of vehicles that turns what is already a solid offroad vehicle into its best in class. The Trailhunter is the brainchild of Australian company ARB and its subsidiary Old Man Emu, which have collaborated with Toyota to make this particular trim well-suited to the harshest conditions.
If you opt for this package, you can expect a bit more armor underneath to protect your truck's most vulnerable bits from rocks, stumps, and other hazards. The exhaust is high mounted, as is the ARB rear bumper made of steel. The bumper also includes recovery hooks in case you somehow manage to get your Trailhunter stuck. The 326-horsepower turbocharged 2.4-liter i-FORCE MAX engine has enough oomph to tackle an 8% gradient without needing to downshift, and the suspension consists of coil springs and 2.5-inch forged monotube shocks. Its front sway bar disconnects while the rear axel features a locking diff. All in all, this is a great choice if offroading is one of your favorite pastimes.
Toyota has gone all out on the engine options
Two powertrains are available for the 2024 Tacoma, and both pack a punch. The standard turbocharged 2.4-liter engine is capable of producing 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque, though some trims with this powertrain option can produce up to 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
What really stands out is the i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, which can deliver up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque thanks in part to its 48-horsepower electric motor. Opting for the hybrid option may be more expensive, but you will claw some of that costs back thanks to fuel savings over the lifetime of the vehicle. Exact figures on fuel efficiency have yet to be provided, but the hybrid is expected to be less thirsty than the standard ICE option.
In terms of transmission, the standard engine models have the option of an automatic gearbox or a manual six-speed, with the manual transmission accompanying the most powerful engine configuration. The hybrid comes with a standard eight-speed transmission. These are just a few of the Tacoma's many improvements. Other advances include a huge tech upgrade, along with other comfort features.